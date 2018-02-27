medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

Therap's Mobile Application for Disability Providers Allows for Point-of-Service Documentation

Tuesday, February 27, 2018 General News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities providers use featured mobile apps to enter and verify service delivery in real time

WATERBURY, Conn., Feb. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap's mobile app for Android and iOS enables support professionals,

visiting nurses, clinicians and caregivers working in the home or community to navigate the electronic health record and service data.  The service and support data app (ISP Mobile) enables secure photos to be saved directly to the system, geo-location, digital signature and time & date stamping to verify service delivery.  With Therap's notes and communication app (T-Logs), staff submit notes directly from the point-of-service via their phone. The Medication Administration Record (MAR Mobile) app offers focused administration per med delivery time, integrating with drug database and med delivery instructions to complete a med pass or note status.  On-Call administrators working remotely may address system access using the password reset app.

Therap's latest enhancements ensure updated modules adjust to mobile devices.  The mobile-specific apps allow program managers and quality assurance or compliance officers to verify point-of-service data and evaluate service and documentation quality remotely.  App users have additional features available, including speech-to-text for documentation, secure photo-taking, and the time and date stamping Therap users find throughout the system.  Digital signatures allow for service recipients, family or guardians to sign for service provision, while GPS location tracking provides multi-level data authentication and allows for monitoring services provided, increasing accountability, transparency and reducing or eliminating recoupment or give-back. 

Therap's T-Log module can be used to document health and behavioral concerns serves as a record of team communication. It enables users to collect and communicate day-to-day information and progress efficiently with team member follow-up.

The MAR module is integrated with industry standard drug database First Databank and pharmacy interfaces.  Users schedule and add comments or observations to medication and treatment records and create reports with current medications and treatments on a monthly record.

Therap's person-centered Individual Support Plan module allows support professionals and case managers to reference goals and individual outcomes statuses. Goals and services can be custom created or customized from a fully configurable template library of more than one thousand unique sample service delivery templates, fully editable for personalization.  Data can be quickly collected, reported and analyzed using multiple reports and export features including analytical dashboards for data-driven outcomes. 

Learn more at www.TherapServices.net.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/theraps-mobile-application-for-disability-providers-allows-for-point-of-service-documentation-300604502.html

SOURCE Therap Services



You May Also Like

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

ProstaGenix Awarded Product of the Year in 2017 Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.