Therap's Mobile Application for Disability Providers Allows for Point-of-Service Documentation

WATERBURY, Conn., Feb. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap's mobile app for Android and iOS enables support professionals,

visiting nurses, clinicians and caregivers working in the home or community to navigate the electronic health record and service data. The service and support data app (ISP Mobile) enables secure photos to be saved directly to the system, geo-location, digital signature and time & date stamping to verify service delivery. With Therap's notes and communication app (T-Logs), staff submit notes directly from the point-of-service via their phone. The Medication Administration Record (MAR Mobile) app offers focused administration per med delivery time, integrating with drug database and med delivery instructions to complete a med pass or note status. On-Call administrators working remotely may address system access using the password reset app.

Therap's latest enhancements ensure updated modules adjust to mobile devices. The mobile-specific apps allow program managers and quality assurance or compliance officers to verify point-of-service data and evaluate service and documentation quality remotely. App users have additional features available, including speech-to-text for documentation, secure photo-taking, and the time and date stamping Therap users find throughout the system. Digital signatures allow for service recipients, family or guardians to sign for service provision, while GPS location tracking provides multi-level data authentication and allows for monitoring services provided, increasing accountability, transparency and reducing or eliminating recoupment or give-back.

Therap's T-Log module can be used to document health and behavioral concerns serves as a record of team communication. It enables users to collect and communicate day-to-day information and progress efficiently with team member follow-up.

The MAR module is integrated with industry standard drug database First Databank and pharmacy interfaces. Users schedule and add comments or observations to medication and treatment records and create reports with current medications and treatments on a monthly record.

Therap's person-centered Individual Support Plan module allows support professionals and case managers to reference goals and individual outcomes statuses. Goals and services can be custom created or customized from a fully configurable template library of more than one thousand unique sample service delivery templates, fully editable for personalization. Data can be quickly collected, reported and analyzed using multiple reports and export features including analytical dashboards for data-driven outcomes.

Learn more at www.TherapServices.net.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/theraps-mobile-application-for-disability-providers-allows-for-point-of-service-documentation-300604502.html

SOURCE Therap Services