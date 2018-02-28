medindia
Therap's Electronic Billing Solution Introduces Billing Restriction Features to Prevent Medicaid Fraud and Mitigate Risks

Wednesday, February 28, 2018 General News
Intellectual and Developmental Disability/LTSS Software offers HIPAA 510 compliant electronic billing for submitting professional claims

WATERBURY, Conn., Feb. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap helps mitigate Medicaid fraud risks including over-billing for

services or recoupment for unverified services with several features including point-of-service documentation with multiple levels of electronic signature verification, configurable caps and distribution options within service authorizations, including capping the length of time staff may adjust or update billable service data after the service was provided.  With caps in place, staff are restricted from entering or updating billable service data past a configurable time period.

Therap's billing features come with tools to identify discrepancies and potential conflicts for funding sources like Medicaid, helping providers avoid inaccurate payments for services or duplicate claims. Administrators may prevent recording a duplicate service provided to an individual within a date range or authorized period. To further prevent and mitigate risks of recoupment, Therap features multilevel access control for administrative staff at an agency to review and approve information of billable services provided. Therap forms feature date and time stamps for electronic signatures on claim forms and any affiliated data, updates and processes.

Therap's billable service tracking modules record services from the point-of-delivery, mobile apps add greater accountability tools such as geo-location, digital signatures and secure photo collection directly to the application.  Attendance can be collected and configured to not generate a claim without supporting service data in place for that time period.   

Data analysis features and dashboards ensure necessary and relevant documentation are available for audits, surveys or licensing reviews, offering providers transparency and giving them a snapshot of the data collected to verify accountability.  With internal audits and quality assurance checks as best practices, Therap's reporting and notifications assist more than 4000 providers verify services, trend billing utilization and avoid recoupment.

About Therap

Therap's HIPAA, ARRA and HITECH compliant Developmental Disabilities software is widely used in home and community-based services (HCBS), Intellectual & Developmental Disabilities and other LTSS settings. Therap provides person-centered planning, case management tools and eligibility assessments for support providers and state organizations working in the human service field. Therap features incident reports, medication administration records, behavior tracking, case management, goal tracking, health records, supported employment notes, nursing notes and progress notes, among its more than 70 modules.

Learn more at www.TherapServices.net.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/theraps-electronic-billing-solution-introduces-billing-restriction-features-to-prevent-medicaid-fraud-and-mitigate-risks-300605387.html

SOURCE Therap Services



