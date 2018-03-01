medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

Therap's Developmental Disability Software Includes HL7 Compliant Health Information Exchange Interface

Thursday, March 1, 2018 Heart Disease News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Intellectual and Developmental Disability providers use Therap to send health care data securely to and from their health network.

WATERBURY, Conn., Feb. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- With Therap's Health Information Exchange (HIE) features, service providers

can easily track, access and securely share individuals' vital health information, allowing for unified data between systems, whether at the clinician, hospital or service provider level. Therap is an Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC) certified Electronic Health Record meeting 16 quality measures and 42 certification standards for Meaningful Use.  Therap adheres to data privacy and protection principles defined by industry-specific methodologies including HIPAA/HITECH and ONC HIT Certification standards. Therap's comprehensive system includes documentation, reporting and billing modules that allow for secure exchange of healthcare data with external providers via multiple platforms. Therap's Pharmacy interface allows for receiving pharmacy messages from pharmacies utilizing HL7 format pharmacy software solutions.  Users have flexibility and configurability to manage information recorded on the Therap system.

Therap also allows for direct information exchange between provider agencies and network healthcare providers such as hospitals or clinics that provide services or admit individuals.  Providers send and receive admit, discharge and transfer information of shared individuals. With HIE enabled, healthcare administrators link individuals in the hospital system to individuals' Therap data at provider agencies to receive ADT messages. Once linked, agencies will be able to see information including demographics, hospital visit information, observation results, diagnoses, allergies and other medical details. ADT messages can then be used to update an individual's medical history and translates onto related health records.

Therap's secure messaging tools allow for HIPAA-compliant sharing of individual information across agencies. Users can attach various files and individual specific plans, forms and reports from other Therap modules through secure communication messages.  The forms shared follow Therap's security protocols and only the recipients with appropriate privileges are able to open these attachments.

For services received, Therap's billing tools capture point-of-service documentation and have interface with multiple state systems for electronic submission of Medicaid claims in ANSI X12 837 format. Therap is a Billing Agent with multiple Managed Care Organizations (MCOs) across various states.

About Therap

Therap's solution is used in HCBS Waiver, ICF/IID, LTSS and other services to document residential and community-based supports, employment supports, case management, incident reporting, staff training and electronic billing claim submissions directly to Medicaid.

Learn more at www.TherapServices.net.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/theraps-developmental-disability-software-includes-hl7-compliant-health-information-exchange-interface-300606170.html

SOURCE Therap Services



You May Also Like

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

ProstaGenix Awarded Product of the Year in 2017 Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.