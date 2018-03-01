Therap's Developmental Disability Software Includes HL7 Compliant Health Information Exchange Interface

WATERBURY, Conn., Feb. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- With Therap's Health Information Exchange (HIE) features, service providers

can easily track, access and securely share individuals' vital health information, allowing for unified data between systems, whether at the clinician, hospital or service provider level. Therap is an Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology () certified Electronic Health Record meeting 16 quality measures and 42 certification standards for Meaningful Use. Therap adheres to data privacy and protection principles defined by industry-specific methodologies including HIPAA/HITECH and ONC HIT Certification standards. Therap's comprehensive system includes documentation, reporting and billing modules that allow for secure exchange of healthcare data with external providers via multiple platforms. Therap's Pharmacy interface allows for receiving pharmacy messages from pharmacies utilizing HL7 format pharmacy software solutions. Users have flexibility and configurability to manage information recorded on the Therap system.

Therap also allows for direct information exchange between provider agencies and network healthcare providers such as hospitals or clinics that provide services or admit individuals. Providers send and receive admit, discharge and transfer information of shared individuals. With HIE enabled, healthcare administrators link individuals in the hospital system to individuals' Therap data at provider agencies to receive ADT messages. Once linked, agencies will be able to see information including demographics, hospital visit information, observation results, diagnoses, allergies and other medical details. ADT messages can then be used to update an individual's medical history and translates onto related health records.

Therap's secure messaging tools allow for HIPAA-compliant sharing of individual information across agencies. Users can attach various files and individual specific plans, forms and reports from other Therap modules through secure communication messages. The forms shared follow Therap's security protocols and only the recipients with appropriate privileges are able to open these attachments.

For services received, Therap's billing tools capture point-of-service documentation and have interface with multiple state systems for electronic submission of Medicaid claims in ANSI X12 837 format. Therap is a Billing Agent with multiple Managed Care Organizations (MCOs) across various states.

About Therap

Therap's solution is used in HCBS Waiver, ICF/IID, LTSS and other services to document residential and community-based supports, employment supports, case management, incident reporting, staff training and electronic billing claim submissions directly to Medicaid.

Learn more at www.TherapServices.net.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/theraps-developmental-disability-software-includes-hl7-compliant-health-information-exchange-interface-300606170.html

SOURCE Therap Services