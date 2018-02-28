medindia
Therap's Critical Incident Reporting Tool Enables Multiple State Agencies to Collaborate on Reports of Abuse, Neglect or Exploitation

Wednesday, February 28, 2018
Leading Intellectual and Developmental Disability software's patented role-based access and information sharing enables comprehensive cross-departmental review of critical incidents

WATERBURY, Conn., Feb. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2017 NASDDDS Health and Review report identified the process issue

of appropriate and timely follow up of critical incidents when multiple state agencies are involved in an investigation. The report states that "With these multiple reporting doorways, the potential exists for confusion and miscommunication" as an incident and investigation goes through multiple channels, systems and jurisdictions.  Status and investigatory responsibility may be unclear when communicating across departments, agencies and provider entities during the investigation.  To ensure collaborative review of incidents, states and providers deploy Therap's disability software as their comprehensive incident reporting system.  Therap's tiered access to incidents allow state entities and providers awaiting a response the opportunity to see feedback, resolution, status and communicate across channels securely, depending on configurable role-based access.

The comprehensive incident reporting system is used nationally by agencies and state departments to record and track incident reports, both reportable and minor trending events, along with critical incidents. Configurations support state requirements, generating multiple state forms. Therap can generate and group multiple related incidents from one entry.  The incident reporting features maintain multi-level access control so that witnesses or families and guardians may view the report at where appropriate to their access, while only investigators and review committees may be able to read reports containing allegations of abuse, neglect or  exploitation, or responsible staff cited for a medication error.

State-specific incident reporting is available on Therap allowing providers to generate state incident forms for submission to the state department. In several states this process is electronic submission directly to the supervising state agency.  Therap's specific state reports include the New York OPWDD Incident Report Forms (OPWDD 147, 148, 150, Jonathan's Law Notification and Follow-up Information), California Initial Form, Follow-up Form and Medication Error Form, Delaware Medical/Behavioral Interventions Strategies Record, Georgia Critical Incident Report (CIR) among dozens of states' incident reports.

About Therap Services, LLC

Therap Services provides secure, web-based documentation, communication and electronic billing services to over 4000 intellectual disability providers in all 50 states. This includes a certified EHR, HIPAA-compliant service documentation and secure data sharing between designated stakeholders including families and self advocates.

Learn more at www.TherapServices.net.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/theraps-critical-incident-reporting-tool-enables-multiple-state-agencies-to-collaborate-on-reports-of-abuse-neglect-or-exploitation-300605384.html

SOURCE Therap Services



Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

