Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. Recruits Top Doctor of San Diego to Scientific Advisory Board

Wednesday, February 28, 2018 General News
Dr. James Veltmeyer to Assist Company in Expansion of Clinical Applications of Pterostilbene Based Therapeutics

OCEANSIDE, Calif., Feb. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Therapeutics Solutions International, Inc., (OTC Markets: TSOI)

announced today that James Drew Veltmeyer, M.D., has been appointed to the Company's Scientific Advisory Board. 

Dr. James Veltmeyer, MD is a board certified family physician in La Mesa, California. A graduate of UC San Diego and the Ross University School of Medicine, he completed his residency through the UC San Francisco system where he became Chief of Family Medicine Residency, overseeing 36 doctors. Dr. Veltmeyer, a member of the San Diego Critical Care Medical Group, has been elected for four years (2012, 2014, 2016, and 2017) by his colleagues in the San Diego County Medical Society as a "Physician of Exceptional Excellence," the most prestigious honor awarded to a "Top Doctor" in San Diego County. He is among a select group of San Diego physicians who was chosen four of the last fifteen years and he consistently ranks in the top 1% to 2% for patient satisfaction. He is currently the Chief of the Department of Family Medicine at Sharp Grossmont Hospital where he provides senior leadership to over 200 doctors.

"It is our great pleasure to welcome Dr. James Veltmeyer to our Scientific Advisory Board. Dr. Veltmeyer in coming to this country at age eleven after suffering homelessness and hardship in his South American country of birth, Dr. Veltmeyer has achieved phenomenal success because he had an opportunity to come to the United States and enter our educational system where he pursued the field of medicine. We are deeply honored to have Dr. Veltmeyer on our distinguished scientific team," said Timothy Dixon, President and CEO.

"I am enthusiastic to work besides the team assembled by Mr. Dixon in advancing the commercialization of the patented pterostilbene-based immunotherapeutic products for treatment of cancer and other medical conditions," said Dr. Veltmeyer.

"Dr. Veltmeyer possesses unparalleled insight in the practice of medicine.  Combined with his unique curiosity and problem solving mindset, we are very eager to begin our collaborations with Dr. Veltmeyer, which we believe will translate into new treatments for patients," said Dr. Thomas Ichim, Board Member of TSOI and CEO of Emvolio, Inc.

About Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc. Therapeutic Solutions International is focused on immune modulation for the treatment of several specific diseases. Immune modulation refers to the ability to upregulate (make more active) or downregulate (make less active) one's immune system. The Company's corporate website is www.therapeuticsolutionsint.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, we can give no assurance that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of words like "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous risk factors as set forth in our SEC filings. To the extent that statements in this press release are not strictly historical, including statements as to product launch timing, revenue projections, business strategy, outlook, objectives, future milestones, plans, intentions, goals, future collaboration agreements, or otherwise as to future events, such statements are forward-looking, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc.ir@tsoimail.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/therapeutic-solutions-international-inc-recruits-top-doctor-of-san-diego-to-scientific-advisory-board-300605121.html

SOURCE Therapeutic Solutions International, Inc.



