Therap Training Academy Celebrates Its 100th On-Demand Course

Thursday, March 1, 2018 General News
Intellectual & Developmental Disability software offers on-demand training courses on topics from incident report management to creating service programs and documentation

WATERBURY, Conn., Feb. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap's Training Academy has provided courses for more than 50,000 direct

support professionals and caregivers in learning how to document, communicate, and process billing within Therap's electronic health record.  This February Therap adds its 100th and 101st courses to its catalog of courses available in its Training Academy catalog. 

Specific courses for provider-directed instruction on how to use features in the system, state-specific content for Therap users within a state mandating usage of Therap, and optional courses available for state continuing educational units (CEUs) make up a portion of the current catalog.  Users may register for unique accounts to take Therap courses or be registered by their supervisor or training department for series and required curriculum.  If registered by a training manager, agencies may follow-up with reporting abilities or create custom series for their staff requiring particular courses be passed.  

Courses present step-by-step instructions to Therap users on how to effectively facilitate and record person-centric goals, document and follow-up on critical health issues or incident reports, and document services delivered efficiently within the electronic health record.  Additional courses help staff plan, organize and implement individualized service plans.  For users new to electronic documentation, available courses include an orientation to Therap, an introduction to electronic communication and a walkthrough of basic computer skills helpful to their documentation needs.

With agency training costs, staffing coverage and staff travel to and from training locations in mind, Therap's new course structure offers the same training content and objectives users would find at agency new hire training or Therap regional conferences, but accommodating the user's work schedule, at their convenience from work sites across the community. Therap's Training Academy now offers over 100 self-paced, on-demand courses since its launch in late 2015. Additional course topics include incident reporting, employment, demographics, health tracking, attendance, person-centered documentation, and behavior tracking, among others.

Visit our Training Academy website at therapservices.net/trainingacademy to view available courses.

Learn more at www.TherapServices.net.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/therap-training-academy-celebrates-its-100th-on-demand-course-300606301.html

SOURCE Therap Services



Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
