Therap Mobile Application for Disability Providers Allows for Point-of-Service Documentation

in the home or community to navigate service programs for the individual they support and remotely collect outcomes and service data using the ISP Data app. With the T-Log app, staff can directly submit shift notes or progress notes from their phone at the point-of-service. The Medication Administration Record app permits staff passing medications to record administration, notes and status immediately following the med pass. They may also view schedules, along with active diagnoses, allergy records and the contact information of the prescribing physician. Additionally supervisors working remotely may also reset passwords using an app to facilitate seamless access in documenting on Therap.

The tools available within the selection of Therap mobile apps allow Program Managers and Quality Assurance Directors to view data recorded at point-of-service and evaluate the quality of those services remotely. App users may take photos of the service, both date and time stamped. For HIPAA security, photos do not save to the individual device but are directly uploaded to Therap. Each action taken by the user submitting data is coupled with an electronic signature. Along with GPS location tracking, this provides multi-level data authentication and allows for monitoring quality of services provided to increase accountability, transparency and reduce or eliminate give-back.

Therap's T-Log module can be used to document health and behavioral concerns and to act as staff-to-staff communication. It enables users to collect and communicate day-to-day information and progress efficiently with team member follow-up.

The MAR module is integrated with industry standard drug database First Databank and pharmacy interfaces. Users schedule and add comments to medication and treatment records, and export reports with current medications and treatments on a monthly schedule.

Therap's person-centered Individual Support Plan module allows support professionals and case managers to reference goals and individual outcomes statuses. Goals and services can be custom created or customized from a fully configurable template library of more than one thousand unique sample service delivery templates, fully editable for personalization. Data can be quickly collected, reported and analyzed using multiple reports and export features including analytical dashboards for data-driven outcomes.

