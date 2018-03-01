Therap Meets Minnesota Day-to-Day Billing Claims Submission Mandate

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap customers across Minnesota faced a

seamless transition this month as a new mandate came into effect requiring daily service line items when submitting claims to the Department of Human Service's MN-ITS billing system for Minnesota Health Care Programs (MHCP). Waiver services were brought into the new billing procedure earlier in 2017, while other supported services came into effect on2018. Therap's experience with Fee-For-Service billing and similar billing system requirements gave system users in the state an advantage in simply modifying a configuration on service authorizations and claims to meet the new requirement. Users may continue to file batch claims electronically through MN-ITS using these newly applied configuration settings.

Minnesota providers use Therap to meet documentations needs, including demographics, person-centered individual support plans, and care plans. The batch claims process to MN-ITS streamlines the provider upload process, ensuring daily documentation of supports linked to service authorizations are accounted for and billed efficiently and promptly.

Therap's billing applications automatically export claims in the ANSI X12 837 format. Billing features integrate with the service outcome/goal tracking documentation features to provide clear audit trails. Billing data can be generated using case notes, attendance data, manual entry, or point-of-service outcome and goal tracking documentation with reporting features through all steps of the claiming process, including Billable, Submitted, Paid, Rejected, or Denied. Therap also provides codes that link service line items if utilizing an external accounting system or general ledger.

Therap's electronic claim generation process meets the HIPAA Version 5010 standard. Its billing applications allows for daily, weekly and monthly unit capture for billable services with rounding algorithms configurable to Minnesota regulations to calculate an array of time increments. Providers have safeguards in system against duplicate billing or recoupment for insufficient service delivery or documentation through checks and configurations to limit insufficient billing, time overlaps and duplicate billing.

