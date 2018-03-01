medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

Therap Meets Minnesota Day-to-Day Billing Claims Submission Mandate

Thursday, March 1, 2018 Medico Legal News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Providers using Therap's Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities and LTSS software billing day-to-day claims for Waiver Services as February 2018 mandate comes into effect

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap customers across Minnesota faced a

seamless transition this month as a new mandate came into effect requiring daily service line items when submitting claims to the Department of Human Service's MN-ITS billing system for Minnesota Health Care Programs (MHCP).  Waiver services were brought into the new billing procedure earlier in 2017, while other supported services came into effect on February 5th 2018.  Therap's experience with Fee-For-Service billing and similar billing system requirements gave system users in the state an advantage in simply modifying a configuration on service authorizations and claims to meet the new requirement.  Users may continue to file batch claims electronically through MN-ITS using these newly applied configuration settings.

Minnesota providers use Therap to meet documentations needs, including demographics, person-centered individual support plans, and care plans. The batch claims process to MN-ITS streamlines the provider upload process, ensuring daily documentation of supports linked to service authorizations are accounted for and billed efficiently and promptly.

Therap's billing applications automatically export claims in the ANSI X12 837 format. Billing features integrate with the service outcome/goal tracking documentation features to provide clear audit trails. Billing data can be generated using case notes, attendance data, manual entry, or point-of-service outcome and goal tracking documentation with reporting features through all steps of the claiming process, including Billable, Submitted, Paid, Rejected, or Denied. Therap also provides codes that link service line items if utilizing an external accounting system or general ledger.

Therap's electronic claim generation process meets the HIPAA Version 5010 standard.  Its billing applications allows for daily, weekly and monthly unit capture for billable services with rounding algorithms configurable to Minnesota regulations to calculate an array of time increments.  Providers have safeguards in system against duplicate billing or recoupment for insufficient service delivery or documentation through checks and configurations to limit insufficient billing, time overlaps and duplicate billing. 

About Therap

Therap Services provides secure, web-based documentation, communication and electronic billing services to over 4000 intellectual disability providers across the United States.

Therap's solution is used in HCBS Waiver, ICF/IID, LTSS and other services to document residential and community-based supports, employment supports, case management, incident reporting, staff training and electronic billing claim submissions directly to Medicaid.

Learn more at www.TherapServices.net.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/therap-meets-minnesota-day-to-day-billing-claims-submission-mandate-300606304.html

SOURCE Therap Services



You May Also Like

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

ProstaGenix Awarded Product of the Year in 2017 Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.