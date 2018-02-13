Therap Announces Sponsorship of the OPRA 2018 Spring Conference

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap's certified electronic health record software is used nationally

by agencies supporting individuals with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities. The LTSS software's full suite of applications include employment tools and community-based service documentation. At the OPRA Conference, attendees can learn more about Therap's use in home and community-based services (HCBS), ID/DD and LTSS provider settings for documentation, communication, reporting and billing.

Michelle Saunders, Therap's Business Development Consultant for Ohio, added,

"OPRA's mission to build a collaborative statewide service system providing high-quality community-based supports for the 15,000 Ohioans with intellectual and developmental disabilities aligns with Therap's mission to build a comprehensive documentation solution for home and community-based, LTSS and other service settings that meets federal and state standards in all 50 states we operate in. We're excited to renew our sponsorship of OPRA and attend the spring conference."

Therap's web-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) system features person-centered planning tools, integrated case management including eligibility determinations, assessments, referrals and intake. An integrated incident report management system provides reporting, notification and transparency in critical incident or general event tracking. Medication administration records (MARs), behavior tracking, goal and outcomes tracking, health records, and ADL skill-building applications are utilized by several providers using Therap in Ohio. The platform features over seventy tools ranging from employee training management to individualized budgeting and mobile applications for verifying service delivery.

Providers using Therap in Ohio can electronically submit 837 claims files to Ohio's Electronic Medicaid Billing System (eMBS) using a flat file upload feature allowing bulk uploads of claim files into the state system in a single step. Therap's billing applications automatically export claims in the ANSI X12 837 format. The system's billing features integrate seamlessly with service outcome documentation to provide point-of-service entry and clear audit trails. Billing data is generated in a variety of standards: via case notes, individual or group attendance, manual entry, or service outcome/goal tracking. Each method features reporting through each step of the claims process, whether the status is billable, submitted, paid, rejected, or denied. Therap even provides codes and formats to link service line items and claims to external accounting systems and the general ledger.

Visit our booth at the OPRA Spring Conference from April 4-6, 2018.

