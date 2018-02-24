Therap Announces Sponsorship of the 2018 START National Training Institute

BOSTON, Feb. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Attendees at the 2018 START National Training Institute (SNTI), held May

Therap's tools include clinical case notes, program and service data linked to plan outcomes, support plans and reports to help with trending, analysis and more than 70 unique features from employment plans to health tracking to medication administration records with drug reference and pharmacy interface. At the START Training Institute, Therap will be in attendance to discuss how its software applications are used in home and community-based services (HCBS), ID/DD and LTSS provider settings for clinical data, service documentation, communication and reporting.

START providers are invited to learn more about how Therap's tools adhere to their state's specific billing requirements, including its trading partner status to bill electronically to state Medicaid Management Information Systems in dozens of states. Therap's claims generation process meets the HIPAA Version 5010 standard for electronic claim transactions and creates 837 claims. Billing data is generated at the point-of-service with the configurable service data, units are swept quickly, checked against billable service requirements, and claims created in a fraction of time by front-office finance personnel.

Attendees interested in clinical service notes and reporting can learn more about Therap's person-centered planning tools and multiple modules for case managers, care coordinators, clinicians, therapists and behaviorists. These include bio-psycho-social assessments, eligibility determinations, plan worksheets, and service data forms for events, outcomes, or interval data. Secure applications within the system include comprehensive incident reports and follow-up processes, medication administration records (MAR), behavior tracking, individual service plans and goal tracking, health records, supported employment notes, nursing notes and progress notes. Therap also offers staff supports including employee training management, individual budgeting and work scheduling.

