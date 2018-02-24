medindia
Therap Announces Sponsorship of the 2018 START National Training Institute

Saturday, February 24, 2018 General News
Leading Developmental Disabilities and LTSS software is Bronze sponsor at START network provider forum for research findings, innovations, best practices, improved service outcomes and behavioral health needs in the intellectual/developmental disabilities needs community.

BOSTON, Feb. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Attendees at the 2018 START National Training Institute (SNTI), held May

7 – 9 in Boston, Mass., will notice Therap among the list of sponsors at this year's event.  Providers supporting individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities have used Therap's certified electronic health record for nearly 15 years to collect service and clinical data, health records, billable documentation and communicate securely within their agencies as well as the broader inter-disciplinary team.

Therap's tools include clinical case notes, program and service data linked to plan outcomes, support plans and reports to help with trending, analysis and more than 70 unique features from employment plans to health tracking to medication administration records with drug reference and pharmacy interface.  At the START Training Institute, Therap will be in attendance to discuss how its software applications are used in home and community-based services (HCBS), ID/DD and LTSS provider settings for clinical data, service documentation, communication and reporting.

START providers are invited to learn more about how Therap's tools adhere to their state's specific billing requirements, including its trading partner status to bill electronically to state Medicaid Management Information Systems in dozens of states.  Therap's claims generation process meets the HIPAA Version 5010 standard for electronic claim transactions and creates 837 claims.  Billing data is generated at the point-of-service with the configurable service data, units are swept quickly, checked against billable service requirements, and claims created in a fraction of time by front-office finance personnel. 

Attendees interested in clinical service notes and reporting can learn more about Therap's person-centered planning tools and multiple modules for case managers, care coordinators, clinicians, therapists and behaviorists.  These include bio-psycho-social assessments, eligibility determinations, plan worksheets, and service data forms for events, outcomes, or interval data. Secure applications within the system include comprehensive incident reports and follow-up processes, medication administration records (MAR), behavior tracking, individual service plans and goal tracking, health records, supported employment notes, nursing notes and progress notes. Therap also offers staff supports including employee training management, individual budgeting and work scheduling.  

We're pleased to be a sponsor of the START National Training Institute, and welcome attendees to visit our booth.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/therap-announces-sponsorship-of-the-2018-start-national-training-institute-300603658.html

SOURCE Therap Services



What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
