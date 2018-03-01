Therap Announces Membership of Indiana Association of Rehabilitation Facilities, Inc. (INARF)

INDIANAPOLIS, Feb. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap, national leader for documentation, communication and billing software

for Intellectual and Developmental Disability organizations, joins the membership of INARF, a statewide membership organization representing providers of services to people with disabilities. The web-based system provides person-centered planning and assists with case management and eligibility assessments for support providers and state organizations working with developmental disabilities. Its secure applications include incident reports, medication administration records, behavior tracking, case management, individual service plans, goal tracking, health records, supported employment notes, nursing notes, progress notes, scheduling, training management, individual budgets and billing solutions including service authorizations, attendance and Medicaid claims.

Indiana providers utilize Therap's electronic health record to track Community Integration and Habilitation Waiver (CIH) services, Family Supports Waiver (FSW) and Supervised Group Living (SGL) services as well as Community Based Employment Services. Therap is used to track program attendance. The attendance module supports a user-friendly interface to easily track and modify program attendance, offering update capability, provision for approval and access checking. Like other Therap modules, the attendance module supports multi-level access privileges for submitters, approvers, updaters and viewers. Authorized users may view printable versions of attendance data which they can use for official purposes, and view access is further delegated by caseload.

Services covered by the Indiana Bureau of Developmental Disabilities Services (BDDS) can be tracked within the system's billing applications. Claims can be automatically exported in the ANSI X12 837 format. These billing and audit features are integrated with service documentation data including goal tracking, providing service verification and maximizing utilization of service hours. Billing data can be generated using case notes, attendance data, manual entry, or service outcome/goal tracking documentation. Reporting is available through all steps of the claiming process including statuses Billable, Submitted, Paid, Rejected, or Denied. Therap also provides billing codes that can link service line items to an external accounting system and general ledger for manual claims.

With the INARF membership, Therap brings a national knowledge and perspective of I/DD services and Medicaid trends, including its experience working with intellectual and developmental disability providers, to share with INARF members. The membership also keeps Therap active in responding to Indiana requirements and state regulations, providing a comprehensive documentation, communication and billing solution for Indiana providers.

