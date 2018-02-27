Therap Announces Free Webinar Series for Nurses Using Its Electronic Health Record

WATERBURY, Conn., Feb. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Registered Nurses, LPNs, and health professionals in the nursing field

are invited to attend Therap's nursing-focused online workgroup. System users will discuss reporting tools and assessments utilized within Therap to document skilled nursing care and track health outcomes. Therap's electronic health record (EHR) software, certified by the Office of the National Coordinator (ONC) for meaningful use, is widely used by nurses, health professionals, direct support professionals and clinical staff working at provider agencies in all 50 states. Its LTSS software features a suite of applications for point-of-service documentation, reporting, and health record entry and review.

Therap's EHR provides comprehensive tools for nurses. Health histories, assessments, plans of individualized care with a user-built library of care templates, and health tracking forms help caregivers to stay aware of any health issues and quickly report and analyze any changes to condition or health trends, whether changes to appointments, vital signs, lab results, hospitalizations, immunizations, infection-tracking, skin/wound care, intake and elimination, seizures and more.

The ongoing Nursing Workgroup webinar reviews a featured component within Therap, such as Medication Documentation or the Comprehensive Health Assessment. Attendees for the recent user group on the Medication Administration Record reviewed how active diagnoses of individuals and contact information of healthcare professionals linked to the MAR, and its integration with industry standard drug database First Databank (FDB). Additional discussion of the pharmacy interface and MAR mobile application brought these features to the forefront, highlighting integrated pharmacy messages and eliminating staff medication and transcription errors or discrepancies with MD orders.

Therap offers ongoing free webinars to its users of varying skill levels, from beginners looking at a feature for the first time to advanced users or training staff diving into how to complete a particular report for quality assurance or measuring outcomes. The nursing webinar provides a platform for Therap users to focus on health modules and share best practices from around the nation.

About Therap

Therap's software-as-a-service solution is used to document service provision for LTSS, HCBS Waiver, residential and community-based supports providers, as well as supported employment, case management and general health and human service providers.

