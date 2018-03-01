medindia
Therap Announces Free New Jersey Webinar on Recent Updates to Fee-For-Service

Thursday, March 1, 2018
Webinar "Keeping Track of Fee-For-Service" to be held March 6, 2018 at 11:00 AM EST

TRENTON, N.J., Feb. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap announces a free webinar for New Jersey

providers to discuss recent changes to NJ Department of Human Services' Division of Developmental Disabilities (DDD) guidance on residential rates and clarification of rounding units.  Therap's electronic health record presents a comprehensive solution to New Jersey providers for documentation, communication and billing needs, including electronic Medicaid claims through trading partner status with Molina Medicaid Solutions (MMS).  In addition to billing, the web-based system provides person-centered planning and assists with case management and eligibility assessments for support providers and state organizations working with developmental disabilities. Its secure applications include incident reports, medication administration records, behavior tracking, case management, individual service plans, goal tracking, health records, supported employment notes, nursing notes, progress notes, scheduling, training management, and individual budgets.

The upcoming webinar presents an opportunity to discuss public partnerships and recent changes to Therap's New Jersey Unusual Incident Report (UIR), part of the system's comprehensive incident report management system.  The webinar also will review the billing invoice process for state providers and the flow of claims management within Therap, part of a longer series on billing and claims scheduled in 2018 for New Jersey provider billing & finance departments.

The changes to NJ FamilyCare (NJFC) and residential setting providers operating under the Community Care Program (formerly Community Care Waiver) are discussed, with per-diem reimbursement rates, and how providers would note changes from the daily rate for admission, discharge and hospitalization.  Therap's billing support specialists and New Jersey implementation team with experience operating similar Fee-For-Service billing mechanics in other states, will be on-hand during the webinar to demonstrate how those changes will look within the system.

Therap team members will also review the clarification rules for billing units, including how face-to-face time and non-face-to-face time can be delineated and captured for separate billable units, along with rounding rules within the system that can be configured to match guidelines set forth by the Division of Developmental Disabilities and preparations for the Division of Medical Assistance and Health Services (DMAHS).  Application of procedural codes for Current Procedural Terminology (CPT) and Health Care Procedure Coding System (HCPCS) within the claims and service authorizations to adjust billing will also be reviewed. 

Please register for the webinar

Learn more at www.TherapServices.net.

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/therap-announces-free-new-jersey-webinar-on-recent-updates-to-fee-for-service-300606185.html

SOURCE Therap Services



Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
