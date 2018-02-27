medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

Therap Announces Data Driven Outcomes (DDO) Tool for Tracking National Core Indicators

Tuesday, February 27, 2018 General News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Leading Software for Individuals with Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities provides tool for providers to track outcomes including National Core Indicators as required

WATERBURY, Conn., Feb. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap introduces the Data Driven Outcomes (DDO) module for tracking

outcomes and measuring quality of services and supports provided to individuals with developmental and intellectual disabilities, and other Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS).  With DDO enabled, Therap expands upon the tools available to providers that enhance the person-centered documentation process.

Providers can utilize this tool to create customized measurement of outcomes for individuals, assign scoring labels and develop tasks at an individual level.  Behind the individualized data, the system aggregates specific tasks, steps or services provided to align with outcomes and national standards configured by the plan author.

Providers can adhere to specific state regulatory standards or outcomes specific to their MCO or local Health Information Exchange – the DDO module is flexible in allowing the application of multiple outcomes sets, with differing scoring outcomes, to tasks, scores, goals and measures.  This while providing agencies with the ability to configure and customize outcomes to their agency and each individual's needs.  Aggregate reporting integrates seamlessly with Therap's Business Intelligence platform, displaying visual cues, graphs, tables and maps in with intuitive dashboards.  This data can be leveraged to measure the effectiveness of the supports provided to individuals.

The Outcome reporting feature works in unison with Therap's existing person-centered support planning tools. Therap's Individual Support Plan module brings the full picture of supports and outcomes together, allowing team members or case managers to reference goals and individual outcome status.  Interconnected modules ensure service data collected in Therap generates reports and drives each outcome's progress.  Program templates are created or curated for agency use and fully individualized from a configurable set of thousands of shared templates. Service and goal programs integrate with the DDO module to provide a holistic view of the individual, or an entire program, region or agency-wide view.

About Therap Services

Therap's HIPAA compliant Developmental Disabilities software applications are used in home and community-based services (HCBS) for documentation, communication and reporting and by the broader Long-Term Supports and Services (LTSS) community.

Therap is a certified EHR including electronic Medicaid claims and private billing, service documentation and secure communication and data sharing between designated stakeholders including families and self-advocates.

Learn more at www.TherapServices.net.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/therap-announces-data-driven-outcomes-ddo-tool-for-tracking-national-core-indicators-300604423.html

SOURCE Therap Services



You May Also Like

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Smoke-Free Laws Reduce New Cases of Lung Cancer

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

ProstaGenix Awarded Product of the Year in 2017 Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.