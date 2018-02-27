Therap Announces Data Driven Outcomes (DDO) Tool for Tracking National Core Indicators

WATERBURY, Conn., Feb. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Therap introduces the Data Driven Outcomes (DDO) module for tracking

outcomes and measuring quality of services and supports provided to individuals with developmental and intellectual disabilities, and other Long-Term Services and Supports (LTSS). With DDO enabled, Therap expands upon the tools available to providers that enhance the person-centered documentation process.

Providers can utilize this tool to create customized measurement of outcomes for individuals, assign scoring labels and develop tasks at an individual level. Behind the individualized data, the system aggregates specific tasks, steps or services provided to align with outcomes and national standards configured by the plan author.

Providers can adhere to specific state regulatory standards or outcomes specific to their MCO or local Health Information Exchange – the DDO module is flexible in allowing the application of multiple outcomes sets, with differing scoring outcomes, to tasks, scores, goals and measures. This while providing agencies with the ability to configure and customize outcomes to their agency and each individual's needs. Aggregate reporting integrates seamlessly with Therap's Business Intelligence platform, displaying visual cues, graphs, tables and maps in with intuitive dashboards. This data can be leveraged to measure the effectiveness of the supports provided to individuals.

The Outcome reporting feature works in unison with Therap's existing person-centered support planning tools. Therap's Individual Support Plan module brings the full picture of supports and outcomes together, allowing team members or case managers to reference goals and individual outcome status. Interconnected modules ensure service data collected in Therap generates reports and drives each outcome's progress. Program templates are created or curated for agency use and fully individualized from a configurable set of thousands of shared templates. Service and goal programs integrate with the DDO module to provide a holistic view of the individual, or an entire program, region or agency-wide view.

About Therap Services

Therap's HIPAA compliant Developmental Disabilities software applications are used in home and community-based services (HCBS) for documentation, communication and reporting and by the broader Long-Term Supports and Services (LTSS) community.

Therap is a certified EHR including electronic Medicaid claims and private billing, service documentation and secure communication and data sharing between designated stakeholders including families and self-advocates.

Learn more at www.TherapServices.net.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/therap-announces-data-driven-outcomes-ddo-tool-for-tracking-national-core-indicators-300604423.html

SOURCE Therap Services