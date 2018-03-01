LONDON, March 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The thyroid function tests market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9%. The

USD 1.68 billion

USD 1.26 billion

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Thermo Fisher

Switzerland

Italy

Germany

France

China

Sarah Smith

global thyroid function tests market is projected to reachby 2022 from an estimatedin 2017, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. Growth in the marketcan primarily be attributed to factors such as increasing incidence of thyroid disorders, increasing awareness about thyroid disorders, increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases, rising geriatric population, and increasing consumption of alcohol and tobacco. However, unfavorable healthcare reforms in the US are likely to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5351030By end user, the market is categorized into hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, research laboratories & institutes, and other end users. The hospitals segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high volume of thyroid function tests performed in hospital-based laboratories across the globe, growing patient population (and the subsequent increase in the number of clinical tests performed in hospitals), and growing number of public healthcare awareness campaigns organized by hospitals are some of the factors driving this market segmentThemarket is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2017–2022. The high growth rate of this segment is attributed to the presence of a large geriatric population coupled with the universal healthcare reimbursement policy and a well-developed healthcare system in. The high burden of thyroid diseases, increasing disposable income of the middle-class population in, presence of a large patient population, growing access to healthcare facilities, and improving healthcare infrastructure inare some of the other major factors driving the growth of this regional segment.- By Company Type: Tier I: 55%, Tier II: 25%, Tier III: 20% - By Designation: C-Level Executives: 43%, Directors: 32%, Others: 25% - By Region:: 33%,: 31%,: 20%,: 8%,: 8% In 2017,(US), Abbott (US), Roche (), DiaSorin (), Danaher (US), Kronus (US), Merck (), Cortez Diagnostics (US), bioMérieux (), Qualigen (US), and Autobio Diagnostics () were the leading players in the thyroid function tests market.The report provides a picture of the market across different industry verticals and regions. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market across different segments such as by type, end user, and region. Furthermore, the report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.The report will enrich both established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which in turn helps the firms to garner a greater share of the concerned market. Firms purchasing the report could use any one or a combination of the below-mentioned five strategies to strengthening their market shares.• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the thyroid function tests market. The report analyzes the market by type, end user, and region. • Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, research & development activities, product enhancements, and new product launches in the thyroid function tests market • Market Development: Comprehensive information about the lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various thyroid function tests across regions • Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped regions, recent developments, and investments in the thyroid function tests market • Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market shares, strategies, products, distribution networks, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players in the thyroid function tests marketDownload the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5351030 About Reportbuyer Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers For more information:Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904 Website: www.reportbuyer.com

