medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

The thyroid function tests market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9%

Thursday, March 1, 2018 General News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

LONDON, March 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The thyroid function tests market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9%. The

global thyroid function tests market is projected to reach USD 1.68 billion by 2022 from an estimated USD 1.26 billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. Growth in the market
can primarily be attributed to factors such as increasing incidence of thyroid disorders, increasing awareness about thyroid disorders, increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases, rising geriatric population, and increasing consumption of alcohol and tobacco. However, unfavorable healthcare reforms in the US are likely to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5351030 The hospitals segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. By end user, the market is categorized into hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, research laboratories & institutes, and other end users. The hospitals segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high volume of thyroid function tests performed in hospital-based laboratories across the globe, growing patient population (and the subsequent increase in the number of clinical tests performed in hospitals), and growing number of public healthcare awareness campaigns organized by hospitals are some of the factors driving this market segment Asia Pacific to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2017–2022. The high growth rate of this segment is attributed to the presence of a large geriatric population coupled with the universal healthcare reimbursement policy and a well-developed healthcare system in Japan. The high burden of thyroid diseases, increasing disposable income of the middle-class population in China, presence of a large patient population, growing access to healthcare facilities, and improving healthcare infrastructure in India are some of the other major factors driving the growth of this regional segment. Break of primary participants was as mentioned below: - By Company Type: Tier I: 55%, Tier II: 25%, Tier III: 20% - By Designation: C-Level Executives: 43%, Directors: 32%, Others: 25% - By Region: North America: 33%, Europe: 31%, Asia Pacific: 20%, Latin America: 8%, Middle East & Africa: 8% In 2017, Thermo Fisher (US), Abbott (US), Roche (Switzerland), DiaSorin (Italy), Danaher (US), Kronus (US), Merck (Germany), Cortez Diagnostics (US), bioMérieux (France), Qualigen (US), and Autobio Diagnostics (China) were the leading players in the thyroid function tests market. Research Coverage The report provides a picture of the market across different industry verticals and regions. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market across different segments such as by type, end user, and region. Furthermore, the report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies. Reasons to Buy the Report: The report will enrich both established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which in turn helps the firms to garner a greater share of the concerned market. Firms purchasing the report could use any one or a combination of the below-mentioned five strategies to strengthening their market shares. The report provides insights on the following pointers: • Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the thyroid function tests market. The report analyzes the market by type, end user, and region. • Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, research & development activities, product enhancements, and new product launches in the thyroid function tests market • Market Development: Comprehensive information about the lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various thyroid function tests across regions • Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped regions, recent developments, and investments in the thyroid function tests market • Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market shares, strategies, products, distribution networks, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players in the thyroid function tests marketDownload the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5351030 About Reportbuyer Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers For more information: Sarah Smith Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com  Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904 Website: www.reportbuyer.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-thyroid-function-tests-market-is-projected-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-59-300606849.html

SOURCE ReportBuyer



You May Also Like

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

ProstaGenix Awarded Product of the Year in 2017 Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.