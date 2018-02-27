The medical device packaging market in Europe is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 7.21% during the period 2018-2022

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Medical DeviceMedical device packaging is used for wrapping or enclosing
medical devices to protect them from external conditions during storage, transportation, distribution, and sales. Medical device packaging is also used as a marketing strategy by various manufacturers.Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05343348
Technavio's
analysts forecast the medical device packaging market in Europe
to grow at a CAGR of 7.21% during the period 2018-2022.Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the medical device packaging market in Europe
for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of pouches, trays, clamshells, and others.The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas• APAC• EMEATechnavio's report, Medical Device Packaging Market in Europe
2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.Key vendors
• Amcor• Bemis• Berry Global• Constantia Flexibles• West Pharmaceutical ServicesMarket driver
• Growth of medical device market in Europe
• For a full, detailed list, view our reportMarket challenge
• Achieving cost-effectiveness in medical device packaging market in Europe
• For a full, detailed list, view our reportMarket trend
• Technological advances in medical device packaging• For a full, detailed list, view our reportKey questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?• What are the key market trends?• What is driving this market?• What are the challenges to market growth?• Who are the key vendors in this market space?You can request one free hour of our analyst's time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05343348
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place. __________________________ Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-medical-device-packaging-market-in-europe-is-forecasted-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-721-during-the-period-2018-2022-300604876.html
SOURCE Reportlinker