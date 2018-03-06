medindia
The injection pen market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.0%

Tuesday, March 6, 2018 Drug News
LONDON, March 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5351832 The

global injection pen market is expected to reach USD 41.38 billion by 2022 from an estimated USD 30.97 billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. Growing prevalence of chronic diseases across the globe, increasing number of regulatory approvals, and favorable reimbursements are expected to drive the growth of the injection pen market. However, preference for alternative drug delivery modes and poor reimbursement scenario in developing countries is expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent. By type, the disposable injection pens segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period (2017–2022). Based on type, the market is segmented into disposable and reusable injection pens. The disposable injection pens segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the benefits that these pens offer, such as portability, ease of use, and a lower possibility of infection. By therapy, the diabetes segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the study period. Based on therapy, the global injection pen market is segmented into diabetes, growth hormone therapy, osteoporosis, fertility, and other therapies. The diabetes segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of the segment can be primarily attributed to the large diabetic population and favorable reimbursements for diabetic treatments in developed countries. The diabetes segment is further segmented into Insulin and GLP-1 The North American injection pen market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period North America is expected to witness the highest growth during 2017 to 2022. The highest growth rate of the North American market is attributed to the rising prevalence of diabetes in the US and Canada, a favorable reimbursement scenario, and the increasing number of awareness programs in that region. Break of primary participants was as mentioned below: • By Company Type – Tier 1–50%, Tier 2–30% and Tier 3–20% • By Designation – C-level–30%, Director Level–48%, Others–22% • By Region – North America–48%, Europe–20%, Asia Pacific–25%, Row–7% The key players in the global injection pen market are Novo Nordisk (Denmark), Eli Lilly (US), and Sanofi (France), Merck (US), Ypsomed (Switzerland), AstraZeneca (UK), F.Hoffman-La Roche (Switzerland), Becton Dickinson and Company (US), Owen Mumford (UK), Novartis (Switzerland), Pfizer (US), and Haselmeier (Switzerland). Research Coverage: The report analyzes the injection pen market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market based on various segments such as type, therapy, end user, and region. The report also includes competitive analysis of the key players in this market along with their company profiles, product and service offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies. Reasons to Buy the Report The report can help established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which in turn would help them garner a greater share. Firms purchasing the report could use one or any combination of the below mentioned five strategies. This report provides insights into the following pointers: • Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the injection pen market. The report analyzes the market based on type, therapy, end user, and region • Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research and development activities, and product launches in the injection pen market • Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various injection pens across regions • Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about products, untapped regions, recent developments, and investments in the injection pen market • Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, strategies, products, distribution networks, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players in the marketDownload the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5351832 About Reportbuyer Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers For more information: Sarah Smith Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com  Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904 Website: www.reportbuyer.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-injection-pen-market-is-projected-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-60-300608245.html

SOURCE ReportBuyer



Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
