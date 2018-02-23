medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

The global veterinary vaccines market is expected to reach USD 12.6 billion by 2025

Friday, February 23, 2018 Drug News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

LONDON, Feb. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Veterinary/Animal Vaccines Market Analysis By Product (Attenuated Live, Inactivated,

Subunit, DNA and Recombinant), By Animal Type (Companion Animal, Cattle, Poultry, Equine), And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5291783 The global veterinary vaccines market is expected to reach USD 12.6 billion by 2025
Rise in the outbreak of livestock diseases, expanding livestock population and increasing zoonotic diseases are driving the market growth. Increasing awareness regarding commercially available vaccines is pushing the adoption globally. However, higher costs associated with storage is challenging the growth and restricting the entry of new players.This market has emerged to be one of the profitable investment options seeking attention and investments from both government and non-government players. Rise in the number of pet owners and their shifting focus towards healthy animal practices are some other factors propelling the growth of the market. Government intervention in distribution channel on the other hand, is affecting the profitability of the veterinary vaccine manufacturers. The bulk purchase and supply of livestock vaccines by countries such as India and Alaska that have large livestock population are reducing the profit margins of the vaccine manufacturers' through bulk pricing.Further Key Findings from the Report Suggest:• Attenuated vaccines emerged as the largest segment as a result of the benefits such as improved effectivity and enhanced long-term prevention• Cattle vaccines accounted for the largest share in the animal type segment owing to the rise in the demand for safe animal products• Companion animal vaccines segment is the fastest growing segment owing to the increase in number of pet owners worldwide• North America dominated the market with the largest share in 2016. Constantly rising awareness regarding animal health and increasing commercialization of animal products are facilitating dominance of the region during the forecast period.• Asia Pacific is projected to witness swift growth during the forecast period owing to the speedy adoption of veterinary vaccines for quality food products and better animal health• Key players including Zoetis, Virbac Inc. Indian Immunological Limited, Heska Corp., Boehringer Inghlem, Bayer Pharma Ag, Merck Animal Health and Biogenesis Bago dominated the global veterinary vaccines market.Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5291783 About Reportbuyer Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers For more information: Sarah Smith Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904 Website: www.reportbuyer.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-veterinary-vaccines-market-is-expected-to-reach-usd-126-billion-by-2025-300602981.html

SOURCE ReportBuyer



You May Also Like

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

ProstaGenix Awarded Product of the Year in 2017 Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.