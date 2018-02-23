LONDON, Feb. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Tissue Expander Market Analysis By Application (Breast Reconstruction, Forehead Skin
& Scalp Reconstruction, Face & Neck Reconstruction), By Shape, By End-use, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025 Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5291774
The global tissue expanders market is anticipated to reach USD 1.5 billion by 2025
This growth can be attributed to increase in the number of reconstruction surgeries. Growing concern among people regarding their physical appearance has led to a rapid growth of the tissue expanders market. In the U.S., over 102,200 breast reconstruction procedures were performed in 2014, which showcase a 7% rise from the previous year, as estimated by the American Society of Plastic Surgeons. In addition, cleft lip surgeries that are prevalent among the pediatric population also require tissue expanders. Thus, rise in the number of these surgeries has led to a huge growth of this market. According to the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, the percentage of women undergoing mastectomy procedures has increased by 36% from 2005 to 2013. Thus, growing number of mastectomies is anticipated to drive the demand for tissue expanders. In addition, burns and road accidents result in severe scars or deformities, which most often require surgical treatment. Hence, there is a steep rise in the number of reconstructive surgeries that make use of tissue expanders for such severe scars or deformities, which aids in market growth. Further Key Findings From the Study Suggest:
• In 2016, breast reconstruction held the largest market share owing to large number of breast reconstruction surgeries performed • Forehead skin and scalp reconstruction is anticipated to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period due to increase in number of cicatricial alopecia cases • Anatomical-shaped tissue expanders dominated the market in 2016 due to their natural-looking appearance • Round-shaped expanders are expected to display fastest growth over the forecast period due to lower risk of expander ripples through the skin • Hospitals held the largest revenue share in 2016 due to large number of reconstruction surgeries being performed in hospitals • Cosmetology clinics are anticipated to witness significant growth over the forecast period due to the huge demand for specialty clinics for reconstructive procedures • North America dominated the market in 2016 due to increase in the number of reconstruction surgical procedures being conducted in this region • Asia Pacific is projected to exhibit fastest CAGR over the forecast period due to increase in road accidents and trauma cases in this region and developing healthcare infrastructure • Some of the major companies in the market are Mentor Worldwide LLC; Sientra, Inc.; Allergan; GROUPE SEBBIN SAS; Eurosilicone; and KOKEN CO., LTD.Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5291774
About Reportbuyer
Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers For more information: Sarah Smith
Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com
Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904 Website: www.reportbuyer.com
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-tissue-expanders-market-is-anticipated-to-reach-usd-15-billion-by-2025-300602964.html
SOURCE ReportBuyer