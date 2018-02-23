medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

The global stethoscope market is expected to reach USD 522.6 million by 2025

Friday, February 23, 2018 Research News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

LONDON, Feb. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Stethoscope Market Analysis By Type (Manual Stethoscopes, Electronic Stethoscopes),

By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, MEA), And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025 Download the full
report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5291776 The global stethoscope market is expected to reach USD 522.6 million by 2025 The global increase in cardiac and pulmonary diseases is likely to drive the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, increase in investments by key companies and government agencies for development and commercialization of various innovative, accurate, and improved frequency, easy-to-use stethoscopes is likely to drive the market. For instance, in October 2015, Rijuven Corporation launched a new FDA-approved device, CardioSleeve, for pediatric use with electrocardiography skills to convert any existing stethoscope into a smart mobile-connected device with digital auscultation, digital analysis, arrhythmia, or murmur, which can identify heart failure. Entry of various electronic stethoscopes in the market is likely to drive the segment at the fastest rate during the forecast period. In August 2015, Eko launched the first Android-connected digital stethoscope that amplifies 40X and enables wireless streaming of heart and lung sounds via a mobile app. This device received Class II FDA approval and is compatible with iOS. Further Key Findings from the Report Suggest: • Growing geriatric population, increasing healthcare expenditure, and availability of technologically advanced stethoscopes are some of the factors expected to boost the market in the coming years • The manual stethoscope segment accounted for the highest share of the market in 2016 and is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the availability of several products with advanced tunable technology that provides improved clinical accuracy to monitor the cardiac rate. • The electronic segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in coming years owing to the introduction of innovative products that can be connected to a computer and enable storage for further analysis & transmission of recorded sounds. • Geographically, North America was the major contributor to the stethoscope market in 2016. It is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period due to the launch of advanced products, greater adoption of portable ultrasound stethoscope systems for early detection, and increase in prevalence & diagnosis of lifestyle-associated diseases. • Asia Pacific is likely to witness significant growth over the next decade owing to the presence of local and key market players in the region, growing geriatric population, and increasing healthcare expenditure in major markets such as Japan and China. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% from 2017 to 2025 • Some of the key players are 3M; Medline Industries, Inc.; Welch Allyn; GF Health Products, Inc.; Rudolf Riester GmbH; American Diagnostic Corporation; Cardionics; Heine Optotechnik GmbH & Co. KG; and Smiths Medical.Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5291776 About Reportbuyer Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers For more information: Sarah Smith Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904 Website: www.reportbuyer.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-stethoscope-market-is-expected-to-reach-usd-5226-million-by-2025-300602958.html

SOURCE ReportBuyer



You May Also Like

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

ProstaGenix Awarded Product of the Year in 2017 Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.