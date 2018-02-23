The global stethoscope market is expected to reach USD 522.6 million by 2025

LONDON, Feb. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Stethoscope Market Analysis By Type (Manual Stethoscopes, Electronic Stethoscopes),

By Region (, MEA), And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025 Download the fullreport: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5291776The global increase in cardiac and pulmonary diseases is likely to drive the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, increase in investments by key companies and government agencies for development and commercialization of various innovative, accurate, and improved frequency, easy-to-use stethoscopes is likely to drive the market. For instance, in, Rijuven Corporation launched a new FDA-approved device, CardioSleeve, for pediatric use with electrocardiography skills to convert any existing stethoscope into a smart mobile-connected device with digital auscultation, digital analysis, arrhythmia, or murmur, which can identify heart failure. Entry of various electronic stethoscopes in the market is likely to drive the segment at the fastest rate during the forecast period. In, Eko launched the first Android-connected digital stethoscope that amplifies 40X and enables wireless streaming of heart and lung sounds via a mobile app. This device received Class II FDA approval and is compatible with iOS.• Growing geriatric population, increasing healthcare expenditure, and availability of technologically advanced stethoscopes are some of the factors expected to boost the market in the coming years • The manual stethoscope segment accounted for the highest share of the market in 2016 and is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the availability of several products with advanced tunable technology that provides improved clinical accuracy to monitor the cardiac rate. • The electronic segment is expected to be the fastest growing segment in coming years owing to the introduction of innovative products that can be connected to a computer and enable storage for further analysis & transmission of recorded sounds. • Geographically,was the major contributor to the stethoscope market in 2016. It is anticipated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period due to the launch of advanced products, greater adoption of portable ultrasound stethoscope systems for early detection, and increase in prevalence & diagnosis of lifestyle-associated diseases. •is likely to witness significant growth over the next decade owing to the presence of local and key market players in the region, growing geriatric population, and increasing healthcare expenditure in major markets such asandis expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% from 2017 to 2025 • Some of the key players are; Medline Industries, Inc.; Welch Allyn; GF Health Products, Inc.; Rudolf Riester GmbH; American Diagnostic Corporation; Cardionics; Heine Optotechnik GmbH & Co. KG; and Smiths Medical.Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5291776 About Reportbuyer Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers For more information:Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904 Website: www.reportbuyer.com

