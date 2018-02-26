medindia
The global remote patient monitoring market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 15.66% during the period 2018-2022

Monday, February 26, 2018 Research News
About Remote Patient Monitoring

LONDON, Feb. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Remote patient monitoring refers to the

provision of healthcare services that make use of mobile medical devices to perform routine tests. The data is then sent to a healthcare professional in real-time.Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5112223 Technavio's
analysts forecast the global remote patient monitoring market to grow at a CAGR of 15.66% during the period 2018-2022.Covered in this reportThe report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global remote patient monitoring market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:• Americas• APAC• EMEATechnavio's report, Global Remote Patient Monitoring Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.Key vendors• GE• Koninklijke Philips• Abbott• Boston Scientific• MedtronicMarket driver• Cost benefits of remote patient monitoring• For a full, detailed list, view our reportMarket challenge• Reimbursement issues• For a full, detailed list, view our reportMarket trend• Rise of cloud computing solution• For a full, detailed list, view our reportKey questions answered in this report• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?• What are the key market trends?• What is driving this market?• What are the challenges to market growth?• Who are the key vendors in this market space?You can request one free hour of our analyst's time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5112223 About Reportbuyer Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers For more information: Sarah Smith Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com  Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904 Website: www.reportbuyer.com  

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-remote-patient-monitoring-market-is-forecasted-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-1566-during-the-period-2018-2022-300604109.html

SOURCE ReportBuyer



