The global remote patient monitoring market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 15.66% during the period 2018-2022

LONDON, Feb. 26, 2018

Sarah Smith

Remote patient monitoring refers to the provision of healthcare services that make use of mobile medical devices to perform routine tests. The data is then sent to a healthcare professional in real-time. Technavio's analysts forecast the global remote patient monitoring market to grow at a CAGR of 15.66% during the period 2018-2022. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global remote patient monitoring market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. • Americas • APAC • EMEA Technavio's report, Global Remote Patient Monitoring Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. • GE • Koninklijke Philips • Abbott • Boston Scientific • Medtronic • Cost benefits of remote patient monitoring • Reimbursement issues • Rise of cloud computing solution

