The global pharmaceutical packaging market is expected to reach an estimated $86.4 billion by 2023 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2018 to 2023

of the pharmaceutical industry along with improving healthcare services in developing economies. The global pharmaceutical packaging market is expected to reach an estimatedby 2023 and is forecast to growat a CAGR of 5.5% from 2018 to 2023. In this market, plastic, glass, paper, and aluminum foil are the main material types. Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05351006 Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the pharmaceutical packaging industry, include rising demand for eco-friendly packaging, increasing use of nano-enabled packaging, and increasing adoption of blow-fill-seal technology.Bottles Caps & Closures Parenteral Containers Blister Packs Pre-Fillable Syringes Pre-Fillable Inhalers Pouches OthersPlastics Paper and Paperboard Glass Aluminum Foil OthersPharmaceutical Manufactures Contract PackagingNorth America Europe APAC ROW Some of the pharmaceutical packaging companies profiled in this report Amcor Ltd., Gerresheimer AG, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc., Aptar Group, Inc., andand others. Lucintel forecasts that plastic packaging is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period because plastic is lightweight and easy to handle. Plastics also have a superior aesthetic value and an excellent barrier against moisture and air. Within the global pharmaceutical packaging market, bottles are expected to remain the largest product type driven by increased application in both solid and liquid oral medications as bottles provide convenience, safety, and security.is expected to remain the largest region because of its large pharmaceutical manufacturing base, and the ability to introduce technological advancements to pharmaceutical packaging.Market size estimates: Global pharmaceutical packaging market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment. Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2012-2017) and forecast (2018-2023) by segments and region. Segmentation analysis: Global pharmaceutical packaging market size by various applications such as product, material, and end user in terms of value and volume shipment. Regional analysis: Global pharmaceutical packaging market breakdown by, and the Rest of the World. Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of pharmaceutical packaging in the global pharmaceutical packaging market. Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of pharmaceutical packaging in the global pharmaceutical packaging market. Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.Q.1 What are some of the most promising, growth opportunities for global pharmaceutical packaging market by product (bottles, caps and closures, parenteral containers, blister packs, pre-fillable syringes, pre-fillable inhalers, pouches and others), material (plastic, glass, paper and paperboard, aluminum foil, and others), end user (pharmaceutical manufacturer and), and region (, and the Rest of the World)? Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why? Q.3 Which region will grow at a faster pace and why? Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges, and business risks in this pharmaceutical packaging market? Q.5 What are the business risks and competitive threats in this pharmaceutical packaging market? Q.6 What are the emerging trends in this pharmaceutical packaging market and the reasons behind them? Q.7 What are some of the changing demands of customers in the pharmaceutical packaging market? Q.8 What are the new developments in the pharmaceutical packaging market and which companies are leading these developments? Q.9 Who are the major players in this pharmaceutical packaging market? What strategic initiatives are being taken by key players for business growth? Q.10 What are some of the competing products in this pharmaceutical packaging market and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share by product substitution? Q. 11 What M & A activity has occurred in the last 5 years in this pharmaceutical packaging market?Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05351006 About Reportlinker ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place. __________________________ Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001

