The global minor orthopedic replacement implants market was estimated to be over $1,650 million in 2017

Tuesday, February 20, 2018 General News
Minor orthopedic replacement implants can be broadly segmented into shoulder, wrist, elbow, and ankle and foot replacement implants.

LONDON, Feb. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5336633/

i)

Shoulder Implants include: Fully-Constrained Implants, Non-Constrained Implants, Semi-Constrained Implants, Stemmed Hemiarthroplasty, Resurfacing Hemiarthroplasty, Shoulder Resurfacing, Total Shoulder Replacement (Total Shoulder Arthroplasty), Reverse Shoulder Replacement (Reverse Shoulder Prosthesis).

ii) Wrist Implants include: Total Wrist Fusion (TWF), and Total Wrist Replacement (TWR).

iii) Elbow Implants include: Cemented Implants, Uncemented Implants.

iv) Foot & Ankle Implants include: Ankle Arthrodesis (Ankle Fusion), Total Ankle Replacement (Arthroplasty).

The global minor orthopedic replacement implants market was estimated to be over $1,650 million in 2017. Increased Elderly Population With Arthritis, Increase In Proximal Humerus Fractures, and Increase In Advanced Surgical Procedures were considered to be some of the key drivers for this market.

The USA was the largest country in the minor orthopedic replacement implants market in 2017, accounting for around 54% of the market. It is followed by Germany and Canada with each around 5% of the market share.

'Generic Companies Gaining Traction' was observed to be one of the major trends in the minor orthopedic replacement implants market. Following the expiry of patents for implants, around sixteen generic companies have entered the orthopedic replacement implants market in the USA, including Orthosolutions, Covenant Orthopedics, Ortho Direct USA, and Emerge Medical. These generic companies are making copies of legacy implants with proven designs and biomaterials. These generic orthopedic implant companies' offer lower prices compared to branded implants and are thus a big threat for the big orthopedic devices manufacturers such as Stryker, J&J/DePuy/Synthes, Zimmer/Biomet, Smith & Nephew and Medtronic Spine.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-minor-orthopedic-replacement-implants-market-was-estimated-to-be-over-1650-million-in-2017-300601099.html

SOURCE ReportBuyer



