medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

The global microplate systems market projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0%

Wednesday, February 28, 2018 General News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The global microplate systems market projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0%. The

global microplate systems market is expected to reach USD 996.9 million by 2022 from USD 820.3 million in 2017 at a CAGR of 4.0%. This market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing
R&D expenditure in the pharmaceutical industry, increasing focus on miniaturization, technological advancements, and growing prevalence of diseases. Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05336567 Microplate Readers are expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Based on product and service, the market is segmented into microplate readers, microplate pipetting systems and dispensers, microplate washers, and other products. The microplate readers segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market in 2017 and projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. High demand for these systems due to increasing number of research activities are the key factors driving the growth of this segment. Biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Based on end user, the market is segmented into biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, hospitals and diagnostic laboratories, and research and academic institutes. The biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies segment is estimated to hold the largest share the microplate systems market in 2017. It is projected to register the highest growth during the forecast period due to increasing government support in the form of funding for biotech and pharma research. Asia Pacific to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. In 2017, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the market followed by Europe. However, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to factors such as the growing focus on research-related funding activities by government organizations, increasing healthcare investments, increasing ageing population, and increasing prevalence of diseases. The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows: • By Company Type: Tier 1 – 30%; Tier 2 - 42%; Tier 3 - 28% • By Designation: C-level- 25%; D-level- 45%; Others- 30% • By Region: North America-48%; Europe-29%; Asia Pacific-20%; Latin America- 19%, Rest of the World-4% List of companies profiled in the report • BioTek (US) • Danaher (US) • PerkinElmer (US) • Tecan (Switzerland) • Thermo Fisher (US) • BMG LABTECH (Germany) • BERTHOLD (Germany) • Agilent (US) • Bio-Rad (US) • Promega (US) • Biochrom (UK) • Corning (US) • Lonza (Switzerland) • Rayto (China) • Mindray (China) Research Coverage: The report provides an overview of the microplate systems market. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market across different segments such as product, application, end user, and region. Furthermore, the report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies. Key Benefits of Buying the Report: The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market by providing them with the closest approximations of revenues for the overall microplate systems market and its subsegments. This report will help stakeholders to understand the competitive landscape better and gain insights to position their businesses and help companies make suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also will also help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information regarding key market drivers and opportunities.Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05336567 About Reportlinker ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place. __________________________ Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com  US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-microplate-systems-market-projected-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-40-300605916.html

SOURCE Reportlinker



You May Also Like

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

ProstaGenix Awarded Product of the Year in 2017 Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.