NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The global microplate systems market projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0%.
The
global microplate systems market is expected to reach USD 996.9 million
by 2022 from USD 820.3 million
in 2017 at a CAGR of 4.0%. This market is experiencing significant growth due to increasing
R&D expenditure in the pharmaceutical industry, increasing focus on miniaturization, technological advancements, and growing prevalence of diseases. Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05336567
Microplate Readers are expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Based on product and service, the market is segmented into microplate readers, microplate pipetting systems and dispensers, microplate washers, and other products. The microplate readers segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market in 2017 and projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. High demand for these systems due to increasing number of research activities are the key factors driving the growth of this segment. Biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.
Based on end user, the market is segmented into biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, hospitals and diagnostic laboratories, and research and academic institutes. The biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies segment is estimated to hold the largest share the microplate systems market in 2017. It is projected to register the highest growth during the forecast period due to increasing government support in the form of funding for biotech and pharma research. Asia Pacific to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.
In 2017, North America
is expected to account for the largest share of the market followed by Europe
. However, Asia Pacific
is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to factors such as the growing focus on research-related funding activities by government organizations, increasing healthcare investments, increasing ageing population, and increasing prevalence of diseases. The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows:
• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 30%; Tier 2 - 42%; Tier 3 - 28% • By Designation: C-level- 25%; D-level- 45%; Others- 30% • By Region: North America
-48%; Europe
-29%; Asia Pacific
-20%; Latin America
- 19%, Rest of the World-4% List of companies profiled in the report
• BioTek (US) • Danaher (US) • PerkinElmer (US) • Tecan (Switzerland
) • Thermo Fisher
(US) • BMG LABTECH (Germany
) • BERTHOLD (Germany
) • Agilent (US) • Bio-Rad (US) • Promega (US) • Biochrom (UK) • Corning (US) • Lonza (Switzerland
) • Rayto (China
) • Mindray (China
) Research Coverage:
The report provides an overview of the microplate systems market. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market across different segments such as product, application, end user, and region. Furthermore, the report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies. Key Benefits of Buying the Report:
The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market by providing them with the closest approximations of revenues for the overall microplate systems market and its subsegments. This report will help stakeholders to understand the competitive landscape better and gain insights to position their businesses and help companies make suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also will also help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information regarding key market drivers and opportunities.Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05336567
