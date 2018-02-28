NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The global microplate systems market projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.0%. The

USD 996.9 million

USD 820.3 million

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Switzerland

Thermo Fisher

Germany

Germany

Switzerland

China

China

global microplate systems market is expected to reachby 2022 fromin 2017 at a CAGR of 4.0%. This market is experiencing significant growth due to increasingR&D expenditure in the pharmaceutical industry, increasing focus on miniaturization, technological advancements, and growing prevalence of diseases. Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05336567Based on product and service, the market is segmented into microplate readers, microplate pipetting systems and dispensers, microplate washers, and other products. The microplate readers segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market in 2017 and projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. High demand for these systems due to increasing number of research activities are the key factors driving the growth of this segment.Based on end user, the market is segmented into biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, hospitals and diagnostic laboratories, and research and academic institutes. The biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies segment is estimated to hold the largest share the microplate systems market in 2017. It is projected to register the highest growth during the forecast period due to increasing government support in the form of funding for biotech and pharma research.In 2017,is expected to account for the largest share of the market followed by. However,is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to factors such as the growing focus on research-related funding activities by government organizations, increasing healthcare investments, increasing ageing population, and increasing prevalence of diseases.• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 30%; Tier 2 - 42%; Tier 3 - 28% • By Designation: C-level- 25%; D-level- 45%; Others- 30% • By Region:-48%;-29%;-20%;- 19%, Rest of the World-4%• BioTek (US) • Danaher (US) • PerkinElmer (US) • Tecan () •(US) • BMG LABTECH () • BERTHOLD () • Agilent (US) • Bio-Rad (US) • Promega (US) • Biochrom (UK) • Corning (US) • Lonza () • Rayto () • Mindray (The report provides an overview of the microplate systems market. It aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market across different segments such as product, application, end user, and region. Furthermore, the report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market by providing them with the closest approximations of revenues for the overall microplate systems market and its subsegments. This report will help stakeholders to understand the competitive landscape better and gain insights to position their businesses and help companies make suitable go-to-market strategies. The report also will also help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information regarding key market drivers and opportunities.Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05336567 About Reportlinker ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place. __________________________ Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-microplate-systems-market-projected-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-40-300605916.html

SOURCE Reportlinker