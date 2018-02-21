The global membrane chromatography market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.1%.

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05339881 The global

USD 290.6 million

USD 126.6 million

North America

North America

North America

Europe

Europe

Asia Pacific

Germany

3M

membrane chromatography market is expected to reachby 2022 fromin 2017, at a CAGR of 18.1%. Growth in this market can primarily be attributed to factors such as increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals, increasing R&D expenditure in the biopharmaceutical industry, significant benefits of membrane chromatography over conventional chromatography methods, and increasing regulatory scrutiny on the cleaning validation of downstream purification processes. However, the limited use of membrane chromatography in large-scale manufacturing is expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.Based on techniques, the membrane chromatography market is segmented into ion exchange membrane chromatography, affinity membrane chromatography, and hydrophobic interaction membrane chromatography. The ion exchange membrane chromatography segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global membrane chromatography market in 2017. The large share of this segment can be attributed to its wide applications in antibody polishing and virus purification due to the advantages associated with ion exchange membrane chromatography, such as scalability, robustness, disposable nature, high throughput, rapid processing, reduced buffer consumption, and a validation-free environmentIn 2017, the membrane chromatography consumables segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global market. Growth in this segment can primarily be attributed to the increasing use of capsules and cartridges for purification applications in biomanufacturing and lab-scale production and process development processesBy region,is expected to account for the largest share of the global membrane chromatography market. This large share can be attributed to the increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals and rising R&D expenditure by biopharmaceutical companies inis expected to account for the second-largest share of the membrane chromatography market.• By Company Type- Tier 40%, Tier 30%, and Tier 30% • By Designation-C-level-27%, D-level-18%, and Others-55% • By Region-North America-50%,-20%,-20%, and RoW-10% The key players in the global membrane chromatography market are Sartorius (), GE Healthcare (US), Danaher (US), Merck Millipore (US), and(US).The membrane chromatography market in this report is segmented by product, technique, operation mode, and region. The study tracks and analyzes competitive developments such as product launches, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, and acquisitions, and profiles key players and core competencies in the membrane chromatography market.Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on portfolios offered by the top players in the global membrane chromatography market. The report analyzes the market by product, technique, operation mode, and region Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and product launches in the global membrane chromatography market Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets—the report analyzes the markets for membrane chromatography products across regions Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, and recent developments in the global membrane chromatography market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the key players in the global membrane chromatography marketRead the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05339881 About Reportlinker ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place. __________________________ Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-membrane-chromatography-market-is-projected-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-181-300602065.html

SOURCE Reportlinker