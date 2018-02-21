medindia
The global membrane chromatography market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.1%

Wednesday, February 21, 2018
The global membrane chromatography market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 18.1%.

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05339881 The global

membrane chromatography market is expected to reach USD 290.6 million by 2022 from USD 126.6 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 18.1%. Growth in this market can primarily be attributed to factors such as increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals, increasing R&D expenditure in the biopharmaceutical industry, significant benefits of membrane chromatography over conventional chromatography methods, and increasing regulatory scrutiny on the cleaning validation of downstream purification processes. However, the limited use of membrane chromatography in large-scale manufacturing is expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period. The ion exchange membrane chromatography segment is expected to account for the largest share in 2017. Based on techniques, the membrane chromatography market is segmented into ion exchange membrane chromatography, affinity membrane chromatography, and hydrophobic interaction membrane chromatography. The ion exchange membrane chromatography segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global membrane chromatography market in 2017. The large share of this segment can be attributed to its wide applications in antibody polishing and virus purification due to the advantages associated with ion exchange membrane chromatography, such as scalability, robustness, disposable nature, high throughput, rapid processing, reduced buffer consumption, and a validation-free environment Based on product, the consumables segment is expected to dominate the market in 2017 In 2017, the membrane chromatography consumables segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global market. Growth in this segment can primarily be attributed to the increasing use of capsules and cartridges for purification applications in biomanufacturing and lab-scale production and process development processes North America is expected to account for the largest share during the forecast period. By region, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the global membrane chromatography market. This large share can be attributed to the increasing demand for biopharmaceuticals and rising R&D expenditure by biopharmaceutical companies in North America. Europe is expected to account for the second-largest share of the membrane chromatography market. Break-up profile of primaries: • By Company Type- Tier 40%, Tier 30%, and Tier 30% • By Designation-C-level-27%, D-level-18%, and Others-55% • By Region-North America-50%, Europe-20%, Asia Pacific-20%, and RoW-10% The key players in the global membrane chromatography market are Sartorius (Germany), GE Healthcare (US), Danaher (US), Merck Millipore (US), and 3M (US). Research Coverage: The membrane chromatography market in this report is segmented by product, technique, operation mode, and region. The study tracks and analyzes competitive developments such as product launches, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, and acquisitions, and profiles key players and core competencies in the membrane chromatography market. Reasons to buy this report: The report provides insights on the following pointers: Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on portfolios offered by the top players in the global membrane chromatography market. The report analyzes the market by product, technique, operation mode, and region Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and product launches in the global membrane chromatography market Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets—the report analyzes the markets for membrane chromatography products across regions Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, and recent developments in the global membrane chromatography market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the key players in the global membrane chromatography marketRead the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05339881 About Reportlinker ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place. __________________________ Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com  US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-membrane-chromatography-market-is-projected-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-181-300602065.html

SOURCE Reportlinker



