The global medical beds market is projected to reach USD 3.41 billion by 2022 from USD 2.59 billion in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 5.6%

investments in healthcare infrastructural development, technological innovations in ICU beds, increasing number of beds in private hospitals, and increasing volume of chronic care patients are expected to drive the growth of the medical beds market in the coming years. On the other hand, the declining number of beds in public hospitals may limit market growth to a certain extent. In this report, the global medical beds market is segmented on the basis of type, application, end user, usage, and region. On the basis of application, the medical beds market is segmented into two categories— intensive care and non-intensive care. The intensive care segment is expected to account for the largest share of the medical beds market. The increasing number of bariatric patients requiring intensive care is the major factor for the growth of this segment. Based on usage, the medical beds market is segmented into major four segments—acute care beds, psychiatric and bariatric care beds, long-term care beds, and other beds (maternity and rehabilitative beds). The acute care beds segment is expected to account for the largest share of the market in 2017. Increasing number of geriatric population requiring acute care beds is the major factor attributing to the growth of this market. On the basis of end user, the medical beds market is segmented into home care settings, hospitals, and elderly care facilities. The hospitals segment is expected to account for the largest share of the medical beds market in 2017. However, the home care settings segment is expected to have the fastest growth rate in the forecast period. This can be attributed to increasing government support to decrease the length of stay of patients inside hospitals. On the basis of type, medical beds market is divided into manual beds, semi-electric beds, and electric beds. The electric beds segment is expected to dominate the medical beds market in 2017. The large share as well as the high growth of this segment can primarily be attributed to the growing number of patients requiring bariatric care as well as the rising geriatric population across the globe. On the basis of region, the medical beds market(APAC), and the Rest of the World (RoW). APAC is estimated to be the fastest-growing market for medical beds. This is due to the increasing geriatric population and increasing patient volume requiring chronic care in the APAC region. Other factors affecting the growth include rising elderly population, increasing obesity and overweight population, and increasing healthcare spending. New product launches was the dominant strategy adopted by key industry participants to increase their market share and cater to unmet needs.From an insight perspective, this research report focuses on qualitative data, market size, and growth of various segments and subsegments, competitive landscape, and company profiles. The qualitative data covers various levels of industry analysis such as market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges), winning imperatives, and burning issues. The report also offers market sizes and data on the growth of various segments of the industry. It focuses on emerging and high-growth segments, high-growth regions, and initiatives of governments. The competitive landscape covers growth strategies adopted by industry players in the last three years. The company profiles comprise basic views on key players in the medical beds market and the product portfolios, developments, and strategies adopted by market players to maintain and increase their market shares in the near future. The above-mentioned market research data, current market size, and forecast of future trends will help key players and new entrants to make the necessary decisions regarding product offerings, geographical focus, change in approach, R&D investments for innovations in products and technologies, and levels of output in order to remain successful.From an insight perspective, this research report focuses on various levels of analysis—industry analysis (industry trends) and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the medical beds market; high-growth regions; and market drivers, restraints, and opportunities.• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on products offered by the top players in the medical beds market • Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the medical beds market • Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets—the report analyzes the markets for medical beds across various regions • Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, and recent developments in the medical beds market • Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market ranking, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players in the medical beds marketRead the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05345171 About Reportlinker ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. 