LONDON, Feb. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Adhesives Market Analysis By Resin Type (Acrylic Adhesive, Polyurethane, Cyanoacrylate,

Epoxy, Silicone), By Technology, By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025 Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5291780 The global medical adhesives market is expected to reach USD 17.02 billion by 2025

Asia Pacific

Europe

USD 2,241.97 million

USD 7.59 billion

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific

3M

Sarah Smith

The growing use of medical adhesives in dental and medical device & equipment segment is anticipated to strengthen the market growth. Medical adhesive applications have witnessed significant growth in the past few years and the growth is anticipated to trigger in the forthcoming years. Adhesives are likely to register growth in disposable medical devices market due to improved processing procedures and technology IES. Dental appliances and curing equipment play a significant role in the design and manufacturing of the medical equipment. The rising population and improvements in medical practices are expected to continue to fuel the growth of medical adhesives including catheters, implants, and drug-delivery systems. The growth inis likely to outpace the growth in the U.S. and. The region is projected to register a CAGR of 9.9% over the forecast year as a large number of manufacturing companies have shifted to this region. Dental adhesives, used for medicinal and dental apparatus fabrication, accounted for approximatelyin 2016. Among dental applications, medical device & equipment, dental, internal & external medical applications accounted for over 85% demand in 2016. The rapid growth is foreseen for dental end-use applications with fast growth estimated in smaller segments such as tissue bonding application that is correlated with periodontal care. Cyanoacrylate-based medical adhesive is likely to penetrate both internal & external medicinal uses based on the commercialization of innovative grades with improved flexibility and biocompatibility.• The global medical adhesives market was valued atin 2016 and is expected to progress at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2017 to 2025 • Water-based segment dominated the market in 2016 followed by solvent-based segment • Dental was the largest application segment in 2016 and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. The segment is expected to register 9.9% CAGR in the coming years. •is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment at a predicted CAGR of 9.9% from 2017 to 2025 • Increasing demand from healthcare industry is projected to drive the regional market in• Some of the major players in the industry include H.B. Fuller;Company; Ashland; The DOW Chemical Company; Bostik Ltd. (An Arkema Company); Henkel AG & Co. KGaA; Ethicon (Johnson & Johnson) ; Chemence Ltd.; Cohera Medical, Inc.; and Avery Dennison CorporationDownload the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5291780 About Reportbuyer Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers For more information:Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904 Website: www.reportbuyer.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-medical-adhesives-market-is-expected-to-reach-usd-1702-billion-by-2025-300602941.html

SOURCE ReportBuyer