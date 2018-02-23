medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

The global medical adhesives market is expected to reach USD 17.02 billion by 2025

Friday, February 23, 2018 Research News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

LONDON, Feb. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Medical Adhesives Market Analysis By Resin Type (Acrylic Adhesive, Polyurethane, Cyanoacrylate,

Epoxy, Silicone), By Technology, By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025 Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5291780 The global medical adhesives market is expected to reach USD 17.02 billion by 2025
The growing use of medical adhesives in dental and medical device & equipment segment is anticipated to strengthen the market growth. Medical adhesive applications have witnessed significant growth in the past few years and the growth is anticipated to trigger in the forthcoming years. Adhesives are likely to register growth in disposable medical devices market due to improved processing procedures and technology IES. Dental appliances and curing equipment play a significant role in the design and manufacturing of the medical equipment. The rising population and improvements in medical practices are expected to continue to fuel the growth of medical adhesives including catheters, implants, and drug-delivery systems. The growth in Asia Pacific is likely to outpace the growth in the U.S. and Europe. The region is projected to register a CAGR of 9.9% over the forecast year as a large number of manufacturing companies have shifted to this region. Dental adhesives, used for medicinal and dental apparatus fabrication, accounted for approximately USD 2,241.97 million in 2016. Among dental applications, medical device & equipment, dental, internal & external medical applications accounted for over 85% demand in 2016. The rapid growth is foreseen for dental end-use applications with fast growth estimated in smaller segments such as tissue bonding application that is correlated with periodontal care. Cyanoacrylate-based medical adhesive is likely to penetrate both internal & external medicinal uses based on the commercialization of innovative grades with improved flexibility and biocompatibility. Further key findings from the report suggest: • The global medical adhesives market was valued at USD 7.59 billion in 2016 and is expected to progress at a CAGR of 9.5% from 2017 to 2025 • Water-based segment dominated the market in 2016 followed by solvent-based segment • Dental was the largest application segment in 2016 and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. The segment is expected to register 9.9% CAGR in the coming years. • Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment at a predicted CAGR of 9.9% from 2017 to 2025 • Increasing demand from healthcare industry is projected to drive the regional market in Asia Pacific • Some of the major players in the industry include H.B. Fuller; 3M Company; Ashland; The DOW Chemical Company; Bostik Ltd. (An Arkema Company); Henkel AG & Co. KGaA; Ethicon (Johnson & Johnson) ; Chemence Ltd.; Cohera Medical, Inc.; and Avery Dennison CorporationDownload the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5291780 About Reportbuyer Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers For more information: Sarah Smith Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904 Website: www.reportbuyer.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-medical-adhesives-market-is-expected-to-reach-usd-1702-billion-by-2025-300602941.html

SOURCE ReportBuyer



You May Also Like

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

ProstaGenix Awarded Product of the Year in 2017 Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.