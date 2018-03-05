LONDON, March 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The global market for pneumatic equipment should reach $113.9 billion by 2022 from $82.5 billion in 2017 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%, from 2017 to 2022. Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5352049 • The global market for pneumatic

$36.9 billion

$51.1 billion

$5.5 billion

$7.7 billion

North America

Mexico

Canada

Europe

France

Germany

Italy

France

Russia

Eastern Europe

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

India

Asia

Australia

New Zealand

Brazil

Argentina

South America

South Africa

Africa

Sarah Smith

actuators with secondary air treatment is expected to grow fromin 2017 toin 2022 at a CAGR of 6.7% for the period of 2017-2022. • The global market for air storage with primary air treatment is expected to grow fromin 2017 toin 2022 at a CAGR of 6.9% for the period of 2017-2022.Overview Pneumatic power is widely used in industry in instances where pressurized air, more commonly called compressed air, is needed to do work and effect mechanical motion, which may be linear or rotary. Construction and mining industries, transport systems, diving, and dentistry are some worldwide applications for pneumatic power. It is often the preferred system of use because of its availability and safety attributes. Although compressed air may be used directly from a pump, some sort of storage system is preferable. Compressed air, which is a form of stored energy, is controlled and used in pneumatics. It can be put to a wide variety of uses such as hammer drills used in roadworks, dentists' drills, automatic doors, and so forth. A source of compressed air, controlled by valves and helping output devices such as cylinders to operate in a controlled way, is involved in pneumatic systems. The compressed air is obtained from a compressor, driven by an electric motor or an internal combustion engine. Compressed air is routed through pipes to valves that control the flow of the compressed air. Valves are normally operated by a range of actuators including levers, rollers and solenoids. The compressed air is then passed on to cylinders that convert the energy in the compressed air into linear motion for doing useful work. In the end, the compressed air is released into the atmosphere as exhaust. The compressed air passes through filters and lubricators during the above process. The filters clean the compressed air and the lubricant added ensures that the equipment has a longer and reliable working life. To control the pressure available in the system, the compressed air may also pass through regulators.• Pneumatic brake systems on trucks and buses use a type of friction brake. The compressed air in the friction brake presses on a piston, and then the pressure is applied to the brake pad, which stops the vehicle. • Exercise machines can be built on pneumatic systems with a pneumatic cylinder creating resistance that can be adjusted with air pressure. • Compressed air engines, also called pneumatic motors, do mechanical work by expanding compressed air, which is converted to mechanical action by rotary or linear motion. • Pressure regulators are valves designed to automatically stop the flow of a liquid or gas when it reaches a certain pressure. • Pipe organs produce sound by pushing pressurized air through pipes that are chosen by pressing keys on a keyboard. • To put cables into ducts, a technique known as cable-jetting is a technique used. In this technique, compressed air is inserted and flows through the duct and along the cable. • Letters are delivered by pneumatic mail systems, where delivery takes place through pressurized air tubes. • Gas compressors are devices that increase the pressure of a gas by reducing its volume. • For sealing drains and ducts in order to contain chemical gases or spills, to stabilize cargo within a container, or to float an artificial coral reef, a pneumatic bladder, which uses inflatable bag technology, can be used. These pneumatic bladders can also be used in medical research. • Pre-compressed air is used in pneumatic guns as an energy source to put a projectile in motion. • Gas-operated reloading provides energy to run firearms. • Pneumatic tires are created with compressed air to inflate and form the body of a tire on a bike, car, or other vehicle. • A handheld jackhammer is a tool that combines a hammer and a chisel and is usually powered by compressed air.• To define, describe and forecast the global pneumatic equipment market by technology, end use, application, and region. • To provide detailed information regarding major factors influencing the growth of the pneumatic equipment market. • To strategically analyze the pneumatic equipment market with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and the contribution of each segment to the market. • To strategically profile key players and their core competencies. • To track and analyze competitive developments such as contracts and agreements, expansions, new product developments, and mergers and acquisitions in the pneumatic conveying systems market. This report studies and highlights the role of pneumatic equipment and its various applications, explains the technology and innovation behind development and production of pneumatic equipment, and provides a market overview, analyzing major market trends both by region and by application. In addition, the report studies in detail the new developments taking place in the sensor industry with respect to continuous improvements in environmental performance. The report analyzes the market for various pneumatic equipment as well as for the technologies that they employ. It also analyzes the various end uses and applications of pneumatic equipment in detail and the markets for such applications, with a special emphasis on new products being developed and the markets for those products.For a company to succeed in a competitive market, product opportunities must be identified from the viewpoint of a company's strengths. This necessitates an understanding of the size and growth rate of any opportunity and the competitive atmosphere in which the company exists. This report presents the ideal medium for understanding the various exciting and growing opportunities in the field of pneumatic equipment and its applications, and will help prospective manufacturers, distributors, and even users to understand and take advantage of this growing field.The report has been prepared in a clear, easily understandable format with a number of tables and charts/figures. The scope of the report includes a detailed study of global and regional markets for various types of pneumatic equipment and their applications, including an explanation of the variations in the growth of the industry in certain regions. This report covers only standard pneumatic equipment and does not cover unconventional types of pneumatic equipment used in special and one-off applications. Estimated values indicated in this report are based on manufacturers' total revenues.The primary information sources include manufacturers and suppliers of pneumatic equipment and associated products around the world, raw material suppliers for the manufacture of these products, major users of these products, research organizations, governmental agencies, trade associations, and various equipment suppliers. Additional secondary research of sources, such as databases, trade literature, specialized journals, and government statistics, were also researched while compiling this report.Both primary and secondary research methodologies were used in preparing this report. Initially, a comprehensive and exhaustive search of the literature on pneumatic equipment was conducted. These sources include journals and related books, trade literature, marketing literature, other product/promotional literature, annual reports, security analyst reports, and other publications. A patent search and analysis were also conducted. Subsequently, telephone interviews and email correspondence were conducted with marketing executives, product sales engineers, international sales managers, application engineers, and other personnel of companies involved in the manufacture and development of pneumatic equipment.. o U.S. o. o. •. o. o. o. o. o U.K. o. o Central and(CEE) countries. o Rest of. •. o. o. o. o Rest of. oand. • Rest of World. o. o. o Rest of. o. o Rest of. o Middle Eastern countries.Air Production and Storage Equipment Air Distributing and Consuming EquipmentIntake Air Filter Pneumatic Equipment Compressors Primary Air Treatment Receiver Tank with Accessories Compressor Motors and ControlsSecondary Air Treatment Pneumatic Actuators Pneumatic Valves Pneumatic Tools Pneumatic Fittings and Other EquipmentPower Generation Transportation Environmental Hospitals and Nursing Homes Farming and Agriculture Mining Packaging Wastewater Treatment Other Miscellaneous ApplicationsPneumatics work with compressed air to produce mechanical motion. Pneumatic equipment can be used in volatile environments where hydraulic and electric tools cannot be used. Thus, pneumatic equipment is safer and is increasingly being adopted by end users for more and more industrial applications, thus making industrial pneumatic applications among the most widely used power technologies in modern industry. Systems based on pneumatic equipment are found in many factories, as energy produced by pneumatic equipment can be more flexible, less costly, more reliable, and less dangerous than some actuators and electric motors. Additionally, pneumatic equipment is easy to use, clean, safe, and quiet, creating better working environments and saving energy. Pneumatic equipment is used worldwide in the construction and mining industries, transport systems, diving, dentistry, and many other applications. A pneumatic system is often the preferred system of use because of its availability and safety attributes. The advancement of compressor technology has been promoted by increased awareness of energy expenditure savings and expansion of industrialization. Energy-efficient air compressors help in various industrial and nonindustrial activities. It is anticipated that availability of such energy-efficient compressors will increase the demand for air compressors. This technological advancement works towards reducing noise and air contamination levels in the particular industries where the compressors are used. Market growth will be aided by the improvements being made in the design and sealing technology for pneumatic actuators. There is vast improvement in pneumatic sealing technology with the availability of a range of composite materials such as synthetic esters, which extend product lifetime and reduce the costs of operating pneumatic actuators. Also, new permanent lubricating materials such as synthetic ester have extended the life of non-repairable actuators. New application opportunities for pneumatic actuators have led to these technological advances. Compressed air generation, air preparation, the distribution system, and compressed air applications are some of the numerous functions for a pneumatic system. Cost-effective and sensible improvements need to be made in each of these above functions to lower energy consumption and carbon emissions. Although pneumatic actuators have been widely used in industry and other application areas, they generally have a low energy efficiency. Research on improving the energy efficiency of pneumatic actuator systems has been carried out and an improved control strategy has been developed for pneumatic systems that is based on an idea of saving energy through better controls that can save between 1.5% to 2.0% of compressed air. One of the major benefits of pneumatic pressure regulation is the expected energy savings. Because pneumatic cylinder speed is governed by the rate at which compressed air exhausts on the non-load side of the piston, reducing non-load pressure permits higher piston speeds on the working stroke. Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5352049 About Reportbuyer Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers For more information:Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904 Website: www.reportbuyer.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-market-for-pneumatic-equipment-should-reach-1139-billion-by-2022-from-825-billion-in-2017-at-a-compound-annual-growth-rate-cagr-of-67-from-2017-to-2022-300608185.html

SOURCE ReportBuyer