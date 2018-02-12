NEW YORK, Fev. 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The global market for mobile applications for DNA sequencing reached $28.8 billion

in 2017. The market should reachby 2022, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 53.8% during 2017-2022. Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05312879 • The global market for mobileapps in computational biology (or rare diseases) reachedin 2017. The market should reachby 2022, at a CAGR of 39.3% during 2017-2022. • The global market for mobile apps in genealogy reachedin 2017. The market should reachby 2022, at a CAGR of 78.2% during 2017-2022.The study offers a report on mobile applications of DNA sequencing by studying the history, processes and trends used for mapping personal DNA. This report includes a market forecast through 2022. Important developments, technologies and factors influencing demand are discussed. The study looks at the increasing affordability of personal genome sequencing worldwide, trends at universities and institutes, and trends in healthcare services. The study provides insight into mobile applications of DNA sequencing, which include technological trends and changes in the approach to personal healthcare.DNA sequencing (also referred to as DNA mapping, genome mapping and gene mapping) is determined by the nucleotide bases A, T, C and G of DNA through sequencing methods. All organisms on Earth have genetic information in their DNA. Sequencing techniques make this process possible in the human genome. There are between 50 million to 250 million nucleotide bases, which are broken down into templates that produce different length fragments. To separate these fragments, the technique agarose DNA gel electrophoresis is used. There are other processes used that will be discussed in this report in further detail. Increasing accessibility to DNA sequencing is investigated in this report, together with the decreasing costs of the processes involved. Different DNA sequencing types will be studied, together with the various reasons individuals have their DNA sequenced. The report discusses healthcare programs worldwide and identifies the countries that are adopting DNA sequencing as part of their developing medical procedures. For example, gene research is assisting asthma sufferers, as scientists have discovered 34 new genes whereby people with these genes are more susceptible to asthma and other allergies. Gene sequencing and studies in genetics rendered inactive by methyl molecules being attached to the DNA (i.e., methylation) are studied in this report. The study could assist those individuals, with the aim of reducing burdens on the global healthcare service. The decreasing cost of processes, development and platforms used, combined with the affordability of DNA sequencing are considered, together with the developing processes and expected future of mobile applications of DNA sequencing.This study focuses on mobile applications of DNA sequencing in all currently available platforms and provides current and future market trends. The application of DNA sequencing will be studied in this report in relation to diagnosing and treating rare diseases, and how genealogy and computational biology are developing to produce market opportunities. The study aims to evaluate the increasing cost of worldwide healthcare and how mobile applications of DNA sequencing can assist in helping decrease the cost of healthcare worldwide. The report is aimed at providing information on the growing global awareness of DNA sequencing and DNA mapping and the increasing burden on global healthcare systems. Developers are required to stay up to date with current trends and constantly changing regulations to ensure that global requirements are met, which this study aims to evaluate. Developers can therefore be guided by the market trends detailed in this report, including the growth or decline in each segment. Market trends across regions and changing attitudes provide information on where the market for DNA sequencing is developing in relation to other regions and countries. The trends in each region and country indicate where DNA sequencing markets are increasing, allowing this report to be a useful marketing tool. Increasing global awareness of the benefits of DNA sequencing and its future applications and prospects will be studied to show how it will allow for more informed choices in the intended market. The report offers insights into new technological developments in the mobile device industry and studies future market opportunities for combining mobile applications with developing DNA sequencing techniques.This report is a comprehensive business tool, designed to provide an in-depth look at mobile applications of DNA sequencing. The geographical scope of the report is global, with a special emphasis on individual regions. The report describes the industry, its relationship to the healthcare sector and its participants and trends for the future. Areas discussed include current funding being provided by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in the U.S. and the National Health Service (NHS) in the U.K., which are at the forefront of this developing market. Funding worldwide is discussed in this report, together with the thought processes behind applying precision medicine to healthcare services. Clinical trials are discussed in the report, together with developing technologies, software and cloud data storage, which are driving the translational science market for future precision medicine healthcare.• DNA sequencing/mapping. • Genome sequencing/mapping. • Gene sequencing/mapping. • Exome sequencing. • Metagenomics. • Targeted sequencing. Devices for individual use, which in the main use Android or iOS operating systems, are discussed briefly.• iPads. • PCs.• Genealogy. • Computational biology/rare diseases. Categories, platform segments and regions are discussed in detail, including describing and identifying current products on the market, measuring the market size, and market drivers with a forecast to 2022. Competitors are assessed, together with their respective market shares. For the country-level breakdown of segments, only the base year 2017 and projections to 2022 are indicated in the data in the tables. Year-to-year differences are considered as statistically insignificant. The market evaluation in the study pertains to existing processes and/or devices used in the mobile application of DNA sequencing, and which have been developed and approved for human clinical use. The market size takes this into account. Options/upgrades or refurbished/remarketed equipment has not been accounted for in the quantitative estimates and forecasts provided in the study. Ancillary products and services also related to the application of DNA sequencing conditions are discussed. Metrics countrywide, using information at the country level to look at the dynamics and their impact on reviews and growth, are used. Interviews were used to confirm and/or adjust the U.S. market size and market share estimates, as well as formulating market projections. This report concentrates on the processes behind DNA sequencing techniques and discusses the developers of DNA sequencing and mobile applications of DNA sequencing and the history, processes and future developments being used to create and develop mobile applications. Included in the report is a general overview of the genetic processes and terms used in the main areas of genomic studies and preparations. The report provides an outline only of the main areas involved with DNA sequencing. This is a new market moving forward into revolutionary global healthcare through precision medicine. This report therefore reflects the new apps that have just become available in the market, together with developing technology. Clinical trials pertaining to moving toward the new global healthcare of precision medicine is studied in this report. Included in the report is the developing market in the bioinformatics field of genetics and translational medicine from current standard medical practices to medical practices involving computational biology. Some devices studied in the report touch on the current and future market. The devices forecasted in the report are those that pertain to the current developing mobile apps market. Specifically excluded from the study, as it is considered beyond the scope of the report, is an in-depth study of individuals who have had their DNA sequenced or mapped. Also excluded from the report is a detailed, in-depth study of the types of technology and methodology and terminology used, although this is outlined in general. Also excluded from the report is a detailed study of all the processes involved in genetics/genomes/sequencing as this topic is too vast in itself to explore in this report. Also excluded from the report is a detailed description of all types of DNA sequencing, although the main areas in this topic are discussed, a further detailed in-depth examination of DNA sequencing is not deemed to be necessary for market values. Considered outside the scope of this report is a detailed study of current mobile device technology, such as Android phones, PCs or tablets, as this report does not concentrate on this side of technological developments.The information and analysis presented in this BCC Research report are based on primary research in the form of interviews with developers, healthcare providers and leaders in the DNA sequencing field. Background information was obtained from various sources, including business medical journals, YouTube and opinion leaders in research and development (R&D), marketing and healthcare officials among others in this field. Key information from published literature has been used for validation and to obtain expert opinions on current and future trends in the DNA sequencing market. Interviews were the primary basis for the development of market size. Market metrics countrywide have been used, with information at the country level to look at the dynamics and their impact on revenues and growth. Interviews were used to confirm or adjust market size and market share estimates, together with formulating market projections. Input from primary research was applied to market data to establish the market metrics. Base year reviews were employed in conjunction with average pricing to establish unit shipments. Forecasts were established using quantitative market input and trends that impact growth rates. All market data pertains to the global market at the developer's level. Data is expressed in current U.S. dollars with the base year being 2017. Historical base year and forecast data is provided for each market segment and subsegment. Market shares are provided for each market segment for the 2017 base year. The market for computational biology has just begun and the device market and apps market does not yet exist. The current market is in the "funding" of the research and development of DNA sequencing. Without any current "live" applications of genomics in generalized healthcare, trials are currently being undertaken through, for example, the 100,000 Genomes Project in the U.K. to determine the viability of introducing DNA sequencing as a healthcare solution for the future. It is forecast that in two to three years the market for patients being treated through their DNA will be generalized. It is therefore expected that using an attachment to a new silicon photonics mobile Android device that an individual's DNA could be sent to the Helix app store and sequenced. The results will be available within one to three days. The market for computational biology for mobile applications of DNA sequencing does not yet fully exist. The funding figures are included as an indication of a "start-up global business." The funding therefore progresses the research and development side to indicate the future of this business and its potential outlets and market opportunities. The device market and mobile applications that go with this for computational biology are in their infancy, with a start date on, with the advent of the Helix app store. Due to the fact the market is in its infancy and for computational biology, clinical trials and feasibility studies are only currently being undertaken for the viability of introducing this into the generalized global healthcare market, market figures have estimated to 2022 to reflect this. Due to the device market for computational biology being non-existent as it currently stands, the market has not been segmented into device type as this is currently only in the trial stage. Devices do, however, exist in this market and the cost to purchase the device(s) have been outlined in the report itself. Contained in the report are samples of the devices/apps available, although as the report does not concentrate on this market specifically, the devices and apps themselves are not studied in detail in the report. What is studied is how the devices and mobile apps interact with each other to produce mobile applications of DNA sequencing. Given that the market for computational biology is expected to be part of generalized global healthcare by 2022, the market figures have been estimated to take this into account.The geographic regions considered in detail are those that are at the forefront of the market, namely,and the. Asis a leader in the market, with recent agreements, for example, with Chinese universities, the report does not provide an in-depth study intoand the emerging markets but outlines these regions in general. Theis also a leader in the market with its 100,000 Genomes Project and theis studied in detail in this report.and the emerging markets are becoming involved in similar projects and have therefore been discussed in the report. These regions have not been discussed in detail as these regions are not currently at the forefront of this developing market. The United Stated and theare the driving forces in the globally expanding DNA sequencing healthcare market.. •. •. • Emerging markets.DNA sequencing Genome sequencing Gene sequencing Exome sequencing Metagenomics Targeted sequencing Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05312879 About Reportlinker ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place. __________________________ Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001

