LONDON, March 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The global market for Internet of Things (IoT) sensors in healthcare totaled $1.1 billion in 2017 and is estimated to reach $1.9 billion by 2022, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.7% for the period of 2017-2022. Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5352050 •

$295.7 million

$576.0 million

Asia-Pacific

$253.4 million

$499.2 million

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East

Africa

Asia-Pacific

Sarah Smith

North American market for IoT sensors in healthcare totaledin 2017 and is estimated to reachby 2022, growing at a CAGR of 14.3% for the period of 2017-2022. •market for IoT sensors in healthcare totaledin 2017 and is estimated to reachby 2022, growing at a CAGR of 14.5% for the period of 2017-2022.The market for Internet of Things (IoT) sensors for healthcare is growing at a rate of more than 25% per year, driven by new applications for monitoring vital signs, providing alarms and notifications, feeding data to IoT platforms, and administering medical therapies. Sensors are moving in the direction of broader measurement to report on the context of medical information, increase the frequency and quality of data, and expand the degree of interactivity with data, other devices and external information available to end users. In addition, sensors are increasingly becoming part of healthcare procedures to inform medical providers of appropriate surgical remedies, disease diagnoses and determine pharmaceutical courses of treatment. Together with nascent analytic platforms, sensors are helping to automate more and more processes within healthcare systems.The goal of this report is to spotlight the important role that sensors play in IoT healthcare applications and to document the opportunities the IoT provides for sensor manufacturers. Opportunities are expressed in terms of potential revenue for the addressable market for IoT sensors in healthcare by geographic region, application type and sensor type. This is a companion report to market research reports provided by BCC Research on the IoT, sensors and connected medical devices.The purpose of the study is to size the market for IoT sensors in healthcare and the underlying technology. Specifically, hardware, software, networks, and platforms are sized, forecast and discussed in depth. This data will enable manufacturers to determine the most effective research and development, product packaging and marketing and sales strategies.This report covers IoT sensors for healthcare, which are defined as electronic components, modules or subsystems whose purpose is to detect events or changes in a healthcare environment or applications and are interconnected with an IoT platform or other sensors. Within this scope, the report sizes and forecasts the software and hardware revenue for both sensors and interconnection platforms. Technology segments are divided into hardware and software.• Patient monitoring. • Therapy administration. • Diagnostics. • Treatment.The primary information sources of the report include global manufacturers and suppliers of IoT sensors and associated products, suppliers of materials for the manufacture of these products, major users of these products, research organizations, governmental agencies, trade associations, and various equipment suppliers. Secondary information sources such as databases, trade literature, specialized journals, and government statistics were also consulted while compiling this report.Both primary and secondary research methodologies were used in preparing this report. Initially, a comprehensive and exhaustive search of the literature on IoT sensors in healthcare was conducted. Sources included relevant journals and related books, trade literature, marketing literature, other product/promotional literature, annual reports, analyst reports, and other publications. Subsequently, telephone interviews and email correspondence were conducted with marketing executives, product sales engineers, international sales managers, application engineers, and other personnel of connected medical device companies. Other sources included academics, related suppliers, technical experts, and consulting companies.. •. •. •and. •. • Rest of world.Hardware SoftwareProviders PatientsPatient Monitoring Therapy Administration Diagnostics TreatmentThe IoT is a broad technology category that includes connected devices working together as a system to deliver data within an application. Quite often, the data is associated with an analytics or decisionsupport engine that enables an actionable outcome. In this way, the IoT is a two-way system, in which the data that is collected from the system at various points is sent to an aggregation platform, which in turn enables applications that can transmit data back to the device endpoints. In healthcare, there is ever-growing demand for data collection, aggregation, analysis, and two-way feedback to support increased provider productivity and improve quality of care. This capability can also result in cost savings from the substitution of a digital system for manual systems to collect and analyze healthcare data. IoT applications in healthcare can take the form of patient monitoring, diagnostic assessment and therapeutic medication delivery and often play a role in treatment. However, none of this interaction is possible without a robust array of sensor technology placed at system end points or within a device to trigger data activity. Sensors can either continuously or periodically transmit a state based on a predetermined condition or activate a processor system receiving a signal. Sensors have long been a critical part of the healthcare landscape, but the extent of their value is significantly increasing as the reach of the IoT is extended. This is resulting in expanded ability to accumulate the data that sensors provide and expansion of centralized platforms, where aggregation and analysis take place. In addition to ubiquitous connectivity, IoT sensors in healthcare can be deployed in a number of ways. While innovation in their deployment is still very much under way, the majority are deployed in one of three ways: implanted in patients, worn externally on the patient's body, or connected to a stationary device at the hospital or at home. The adoption of IoT sensors in healthcare is also driven by regulatory requirements in many countries, where strengthening the digital interconnection between systems and establishing unified electronic healthcare records are key initiatives aimed at cost savings and improving the quality of care. While the regulatory environment advocates for the use of sensors as part of a system, a number of initiatives are underway to standardize their deployment. A significant issue with sensors in healthcare environments is their potential conflict with radiofrequency signals from various healthcare devices if they are not deployed properly. Historically, many healthcare devices have not worked well with each other. There are a number of interoperability initiatives to solve this issue. On top of this is the profound challenge posed by security issues. In recent years, healthcare devices and their sensor-bearing devices have become vulnerable to a variety of attacks. Hackers have been able to find their way into implanted devices and general purpose computing systems. Now that so many devices and systems are connected, once they are compromised, this offers pathways to the entire healthcare network, which greatly increases risks.Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5352050 About Reportbuyer Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers For more information:Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904 Website: www.reportbuyer.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-market-for-internet-of-things-iot-sensors-in-healthcare-totaled-11-billion-in-2017-and-is-estimated-to-reach-19-billion-by-2022-growing-at-a-compound-annual-growth-rate-cagr-of-127-for-the-period-of-2017-2022-300608084.html

SOURCE ReportBuyer