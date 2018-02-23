medindia
The global gesture recognition market is anticipated to reach USD 33.05 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 21.3%

Friday, February 23, 2018 Research News
Gesture Recognition Market Analysis By Technology (Touch-based, Touchless), By Industry (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025

LONDON, Feb. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5291785 The global gesture recognition market is anticipated to reach USD 33.05 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 21.3%

Increasing digitization across various industries is driving the gesture recognition market. Ease of adoption due to low technical complexity for end users has made consumer electronics industry to gain highest market share. Many other industries also started using this technology.Rising use of consumer electronics, Internet of Things, increasing need for comfort & convenience in product usage is driving the gesture recognition market. The technological advancement and ease of use have gained gesture recognition technology global acceptance. The increase in awareness about regulations and driver safety has increased the demand for gesture recognition systems in the automobile industry. Similarly, increasing customer fondness for application based technologies helping this market to grow.Gestures are the visible body actions through which human express information to others without saying it. In our daily life, we can see several hand gestures which are frequently used for communication purposes. Hand gesture recognition is one of the advanced research fields which provides a way for human-machine interaction. Hand gesture recognition provides an intelligent method for human-computer interaction (HCI).The market is very volatile and is experiencing a fierce competition, therefore, marked by an extensive presence of mergers and acquisitions. For instance, Intel Corp. acquired Omek Interactive Ltd. The key players in the market include Apple, Intel, Microsoft, and Google. Along with global giants, the homegrown players are also showing tremendous growth and attracting big investors. This scenario has taken the competition to a whole different level.Further key findings from the report suggest:• The increasing digitization across various industries and & ease of adoption due to low technical complexity for end users are expected to drive the market.• The healthcare segment is expected to portray high growth rate with a CAGR of 26.1% over the projected period• The Asia Pacific region dominated the gesture recognition market in terms of revenue in 2016 and is expected to have significant growth over the forecast period.• The key players of the market include eyeSight Technologies Ltd (Israel), and Infineon Technologies AG (Germany).Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5291785 About Reportbuyer Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers For more information: Sarah Smith Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com  Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904 Website: www.reportbuyer.com  

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-gesture-recognition-market-is-anticipated-to-reach-usd-3305-billion-by-2025-growing-at-a-cagr-of-213-300602993.html

SOURCE ReportBuyer


Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
