The global foot and ankle devices market is expected to reach USD 3.4 billion by 2025

Friday, February 23, 2018
Foot And Ankle Devices Market By Product (Bracing & Support, Joint Implants, Soft Tissue Orthopedic Devices, Orthopedic Fixation, Prosthetics), By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025

LONDON, Feb. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5291775 The global foot and ankle devices market is expected to reach USD 3.4 billion by 2025, based on a new report by Grand View Research, Inc.

The market is expected to observe an exponential growth during the forecast period due to the rising incidence of ankle sprains, hammertoe, bunions, osteoporosis and rheumatoid arthritis. Ankle fractures are one of the most common types of foot injury. Nearly 170,000 people suffer from ankle fractures per year, which require surgical treatment. It is one of the nine most common fractures. This can be attributed to the relatively small surface area of contact in the ankle and the 1.5 times higher body weight on it at rest & 5.5 times higher forces in case of heavy activity. This makes the long-term viability of ankle joints crucial. Nearly 50,000 patients are diagnosed with end-stage ankle arthritis per year, wherein the ankle cartilage is worn out, causing painful bone-on-bone contact and disability. These patients are recommended total ankle replacements as opposed to ankle fusion, as it provides higher efficacy, thus driving the market. Favorable reimbursement scenario for joint replacements is one the major contributors to its market growth. Medicare, along with some private insurers, reimburses the procedure. Further Key Findings From The Study Suggest: • Bracing and support dominated the market in 2016. Increasing application of braces drives the market and has resulted in industry players developing and introducing new products in the market. For instance, in October 2017, Vickers Grant Holdings, LLC launched ATHLETICA with an ankle brace as an introductory product for the brand. • Aging results in significant changes in the skeletal and neuromuscular systems, leading to arthritis, weak ligament, and ACL tear. Symptomatic and asymptomatic tears affect more than 50% of the geriatric population. This is one of the key drivers attributed to the accelerated growth of soft tissue orthopedic devices. • Geographically, North America held the largest market share in 2016 and is expected to maintain its position during the forecast period. This large share can be accounted for high adoption rate of new technology and favorable reimbursement scenario. • The companies are tending toward providing novel products by adopting new technology. In February 2016, Zimmer Biomet received FDA approval for its 3D printed foot-and-ankle implant—Unite3D Bridge Fixation System. The product is perceived to offer greater stability and rigidity due to its integrated structure. • Some key industry contributors are DePuy Synthes, Zimmer Biomet, Stryker, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Wright Medical Technology, Inc., Advanced Orthopedic Solutions, Acumed, Bioretec Ltd., and Ossur.Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5291775 About Reportbuyer Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers For more information: Sarah Smith Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com  Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904 Website: www.reportbuyer.com  

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-foot-and-ankle-devices-market-is-expected-to-reach-usd-34-billion-by-2025-300603006.html

SOURCE ReportBuyer


Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
