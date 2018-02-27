medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

The global flow cytometry market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8%

Tuesday, February 27, 2018 General News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The global flow cytometry market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8%. The

global flow cytometry market is projected to reach USD 4.79 billion by 2022 from USD 3.29 billion in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2017 to 2022. The key factors driving the growth of
this market include the continuous technological advancements in the field of flow cytometry, increasing incidence and prevalence of target diseases (such as HIV/AIDS and cancer), and growing adoption of flow cytometry in advanced research activities and clinical trials. Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05343330 However, factors such as the high cost of flow cytometry instruments and a dearth of skilled professionals and insufficient knowledge regarding the use of flow cytometers are restraining the growth of this market. The bead-based technology segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. By technology, the flow cytometry market is classified into cell-based and bead-based technology. In 2017, the cell-based technology segment accounted for the largest share of the market, however, the bead-based technology segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the bead-based segment can be attributed to the procedural advantages offered by this technology over other cell-based technology, such as the capacity to detect multiple analytes (also known as multiplexing), high reproducibility, stability, and speed. The reagent and consumable product segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during 2017-2022. On the basis of product and services, the flow cytometry market is categorized into reagents and consumables; instruments; services; software; and accessories. The reagents and consumables segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to the development and commercialization of high-quality application-specific reagents and assays and continuous requirement of flow cytometry reagents by end users (due to the increasing number of flow cytometry-based research activities) are expected to drive the growth of the reagents and consumables market in the coming years. Asia Pacific to witness the highest growth during the forecast period (2017-2022) North America is expected to hold the largest share of the global flow cytometry market in 2017 followed by Europe. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Increasing participation of China, India, Japan, and South Korea in flow cytometry-based research; expansion of research infrastructure in the region; and public-private finding aimed towards boosting advance research practices are the key factors responsible for the growth of this market in the Asia Pacific region. Break-up of primary participants was as mentioned below: • By Company Type – Tier 1–45%, Tier 2–34% and Tier 3–21% • By Designation – Director Level–14%, C-level–10%, Others–76% • By Region – North America–31%, Europe–33%, Asia-Pacific–19%, RoW–17% Some of the major market players in the flow cytometry market are BD (US), Beckman Coulter (US), and Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Merck KGaA (Germany), Sysmex Partec (Germany), Luminex Corporation (US), Miltenyi Biotec (Germany), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Sony Biotechnology (US), Agilent Technologies (US), ACEA Biosciences (US), biomérieux (France), Enzo Life Sciences (US), Stratedigm (US), and Apogee Flow Systems (UK), among others. Research Coverage: This report studies the flow cytometry market based on technology, product and service, application, end user, and region. The report also studies factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) which affect market growth. It analyzes opportunities and challenges in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for key players. The report forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four main regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The flow cytometry market report profiles key players who are involved in the manufacturing and commercialization of flow cytometry products & services and analyzes their core competencies. The report also tracks and analyzes competitive developments in the market such as product launches and enhancements; acquisitions; partnerships and collaborations; and expansions. Reasons to Buy the Report: From an insight perspective, this research report focuses on various levels of analysis—market share analysis of the top players and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss basic views on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the flow cytometry market; and high-growth regions and their respective drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The report will enrich both established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which in turn will help players capture larger market shares. Firms purchasing the report could use any one or a combination of the below-mentioned strategies to strengthen their position in the market. The report provides insights on the following pointers: • Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the top 15 players in the flow cytometry market. The report analyzes the flow cytometry market by technology, product and service, application, end user, and region • Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on research and development activities, developmental pipeline, and new product launches in the flow cytometry market • Market Development: Comprehensive information about the lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various flow cytometry products across four geographies (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World) • Competitive Assessment: Assessment of market shares, strategies, distribution networks, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players in the flow cytometry marketRead the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05343330 About Reportlinker ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place. __________________________ Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-flow-cytometry-market-is-projected-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-78-300604273.html

SOURCE Reportlinker



You May Also Like

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Way to Personalize Heart Health in Diabetes Identified

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Greater Midwife-care Lowers Odds of Cesarean Delivery and Episiotomy

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

ProstaGenix Awarded Product of the Year in 2017 Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.