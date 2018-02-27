NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The global flow cytometry market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8%. The

global flow cytometry market is projected to reachby 2022 fromin 2017, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2017 to 2022. The key factors driving the growth ofthis market include the continuous technological advancements in the field of flow cytometry, increasing incidence and prevalence of target diseases (such as HIV/AIDS and cancer), and growing adoption of flow cytometry in advanced research activities and clinical trials. Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05343330 However, factors such as the high cost of flow cytometry instruments and a dearth of skilled professionals and insufficient knowledge regarding the use of flow cytometers are restraining the growth of this market.By technology, the flow cytometry market is classified into cell-based and bead-based technology. In 2017, the cell-based technology segment accounted for the largest share of the market, however, the bead-based technology segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the bead-based segment can be attributed to the procedural advantages offered by this technology over other cell-based technology, such as the capacity to detect multiple analytes (also known as multiplexing), high reproducibility, stability, and speed.On the basis of product and services, the flow cytometry market is categorized into reagents and consumables; instruments; services; software; and accessories. The reagents and consumables segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to the development and commercialization of high-quality application-specific reagents and assays and continuous requirement of flow cytometry reagents by end users (due to the increasing number of flow cytometry-based research activities) are expected to drive the growth of the reagents and consumables market in the coming years.is expected to hold the largest share of the global flow cytometry market in 2017 followed by. However, theregion is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. Increasing participation of, andin flow cytometry-based research; expansion of research infrastructure in the region; and public-private finding aimed towards boosting advance research practices are the key factors responsible for the growth of this market in theregion.• By Company Type – Tier 1–45%, Tier 2–34% and Tier 3–21% • By Designation – Director Level–14%, C-level–10%, Others–76% • By Region – North America–31%, Europe–33%, Asia-Pacific–19%, RoW–17% Some of the major market players in the flow cytometry market are BD (US),(US), and Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Merck KGaA (), Sysmex Partec (), Luminex Corporation (US), Miltenyi Biotec (), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Sony Biotechnology (US), Agilent Technologies (US), ACEA Biosciences (US), biomérieux (), Enzo Life Sciences (US), Stratedigm (US), and Apogee Flow Systems (UK), among others.This report studies the flow cytometry market based on technology, product and service, application, end user, and region. The report also studies factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) which affect market growth. It analyzes opportunities and challenges in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for key players. The report forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to four main regions, namely,, and the Rest of the World. The flow cytometry market report profiles key players who are involved in the manufacturing and commercialization of flow cytometry products & services and analyzes their core competencies. The report also tracks and analyzes competitive developments in the market such as product launches and enhancements; acquisitions; partnerships and collaborations; and expansions.From an insight perspective, this research report focuses on various levels of analysis—market share analysis of the top players and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss basic views on the competitive landscape; emerging and high-growth segments of the flow cytometry market; and high-growth regions and their respective drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The report will enrich both established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which in turn will help players capture larger market shares. Firms purchasing the report could use any one or a combination of the below-mentioned strategies to strengthen their position in the market.• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the top 15 players in the flow cytometry market. The report analyzes the flow cytometry market by technology, product and service, application, end user, and region • Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on research and development activities, developmental pipeline, and new product launches in the flow cytometry market • Market Development: Comprehensive information about the lucrative emerging markets. The report analyzes the markets for various flow cytometry products across four geographies (, and the Rest of the World) • Competitive Assessment: Assessment of market shares, strategies, distribution networks, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players in the flow cytometry marketRead the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05343330 About Reportlinker ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. 