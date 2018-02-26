The global female contraceptive market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 3.44 % during the period 2018-2022

LONDON, Feb. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Female ContraceptiveFemale contraceptives are used by women for family
planning and to avoid unintended pregnancies.
Technavio's analysts forecast the global female contraceptive market to grow at a CAGR of 3.44 % during the period 2018-2022.Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global female contraceptive market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of female contraceptive.The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:• Americas• APAC• EMEATechnavio's report, Global Female Contraceptive Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.Key vendors• Allergan• Bayer• Lupin Pharmaceuticals• Merck• Pfizer• Foundation Consumer HealthcareMarket driver• Evolving consumer perspective• For a full, detailed list, view our reportMarket challenge• Irregularities in sex education in developed countries• For a full, detailed list, view our reportMarket trend• Increase in use of female condoms• For a full, detailed list, view our reportKey questions answered in this report• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?• What are the key market trends?• What is driving this market?• What are the challenges to market growth?• Who are the key vendors in this market space?You can request one free hour of our analyst's time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/4338702
