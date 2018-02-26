The global electromyography (EMG) devices market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 7.12% during the period 2018-2022

LONDON, Feb. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Electromyography (EMG) DevicesAn EMG device, also known as electromyograph,

Sarah Smith

is used to detect and measure the electric potentials generated by the contraction of muscles. These data are used to diagnose neuromuscular disease or restore motor-nerve functions. These devices are also used in NCS and intraoperative neuromonitoring(IONM).Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5343341 Technavio's analysts forecast the global electromyography (EMG) devices market to grow at a CAGR of 7.12% during the period 2018-2022.The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global electromyography (EMG) devices market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of electromyography (EMG) devices.• Americas• APAC• EMEATechnavio's report, Global Electromyography (EMG) Devices Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.• Cadwell Industries• Compumedics• Electrical Geodesics• Medtronic• Natus Medical• NIHON KOHDEN• Increasing prevalence of neuromuscular disorders• For a full, detailed list, view our report• Limitations of EMG devices• For a full, detailed list, view our report• Increasing use in prosthesis• For a full, detailed list, view our report• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?• What are the key market trends?• What is driving this market?• What are the challenges to market growth?• Who are the key vendors in this market space?You can request one free hour of our analyst's time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5343341 About Reportbuyer Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers For more information:Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904 Website: www.reportbuyer.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-electromyography-emg-devices-market-is-forecasted-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-712-during-the-period-2018-2022-300604160.html

SOURCE ReportBuyer