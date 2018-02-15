medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

The global bipolar disorder market is anticipated to reach USD 4.9 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.10%

Thursday, February 15, 2018 Research News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Bipolar Disorder Market Analysis By Drug Class (Mood stabilizer, Anticonvulsant, Antipsychotic, Antidepressant, Antianxiety), By Mechanism of Action, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05291747 The global bipolar disorder market is anticipated to reach USD 4.9 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 2.10%

Government support for generating awareness about the bipolar disorder and technological advancements that facilitate accurate detection of a patient's mood and mental state are a few of the factors driving the growth of this market. The rising prevalence of bipolar disorders is likely to propel market growth in the forecast period. Government initiatives also drive the market growth. For instance, International Bipolar Foundation's Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) or Supplemental Security Income (SSI) are programs offered by the Social Security Administration (U.S.) for the benefit of the people affected by bipolar disorder. Besides, technological advancements in smartphones, smartwatches, and wearable devices improve diagnosis rates by capturing physiological, behavioral, and environmental data effectively to detect the patient's mood and mental state. Online self-management tools also result in timely intervention, thereby improving diagnosis rates and treatment rates for the disorder. However, the patent expiry of blockbuster drugs in this market is likely to impact market dynamics in the forecast period. Additionally, the drugs in the bipolar disorder market are bound to face intense competition from generic drugs, as treatment options for bipolar disorder. Other factors likely to restrain market growth in the forecast period include side effects associated with bipolar drugs, and misdiagnosis of bipolar disorder. Further Key Findings From the Study Suggest: • The antipsychotic segment is expected to dominate the market owing to increasing prevalence of psychosis, and physical illness resulting in depression. • The serotonin norepinephrine reuptake inhibitor segment is anticipated to dominate the market in the forecast period. The growth of this segment is due to these drugs being primarily used to treat major depression and bipolar disorder, and having better safety profile and tolerability. • North America is expected to dominate global bipolar disorder market. This can be attributed to the high stress levels, insufficient sleep, and trend of substance abuse amongst the population. • Some of the major players in this space include GlaxoSmithKline (GSK), Pfizer Inc., Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Eli Lilly, Allergan Plc., Novartis AG, AbbVie Inc., Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd, and AstraZeneca.Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05291747 About Reportlinker ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place. __________________________  Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com  US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-bipolar-disorder-market-is-anticipated-to-reach-usd-49-billion-by-2025-growing-at-a-cagr-of-210-300599483.html

SOURCE Reportlinker


You May Also Like

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

More Than Half of U.S Children Will Have Obesity as Adults

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

ProstaGenix Awarded Product of the Year in 2017 Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.