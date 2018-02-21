medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

The global angina pectoris drugs market is expected to be valued at USD 10.6 Billion by 2022

Wednesday, February 21, 2018 Drug News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Angina Pectoris Drugs Market Analysis, By Therapeutic Class (Beta Blockers, Calcium Antagonists, Nitrates, Anticoagulants, ACE inhibitors, Ranolazine), By Major Markets, And Segment Forecasts, 2016 - 2022

LONDON, Feb. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5291766 The global angina pectoris drugs market is expected to be valued at USD 10.6 Billion by 2022, as per a new report by Grand View Research, Inc.

The global angina pectoris market is collectively driven by demand for disease-modifying and targeted treatments, increased expenditure on healthcare and availability of effective treatment methods across the emerging markets. Additionally, the rising prevalence and incidence of angina pectoris is anticipated to fuel the market growth. Chronic stable angina pectoris has a prevalence of 2.0-4.0% in developed markets such as the U.S., the U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain and Japan. The prevalence of angina pectoris rises sharply with age in both genders, ranging from 2.0- 5.0% in men aged 45-54 to 10.0-20.0% in men aged 65-74, and from 0.1-1.0% in women aged 45-54 to 10.0-15.0% in women aged 65-74. The disease symptoms can be managed by following a healthy lifestyle. Further key findings from the report suggest: • The U.S. dominated this space by accounting for more than 33.0% of the market share in 2016 due to increasing incidence of cardiac disorders and presence of key manufacturers in the U.S. • The angina pectoris drug market is commercially meaningful, however branded sales are in decline as generics dominate a larger portion of prescriptions. Though the market is fragmented, key players such as Sanofi, Gilead, AstraZeneca and Pfizer hold significant market positions • Biosimilar development is emerging as a promising market opportunity in angina pectoris therapeutics. Multiple biosimilars have gained approvals in the U.S., European and Indian markets • China offers strong opportunity for market expansion due to removal of price caps on all medicine categories, the ongoing Healthy China 2020 healthcare reform and supportive 12th Five-Year Plan measure, which targets biotechnology as the key development sector • Changing regulatory scenario in the U.S. presents favorable environment for disruptive technologies in healthcare. In the EU, the new Clinical Trials Regulation (EU No. 536/2014) will impact clinical trials of Advanced Therapy Medicinal Products. Industry concerns regarding ROIs on novel therapies remains a challenge to drug development. • Some of the key players operating in this industry are Sanofi, Gilead, AstraZeneca, Pfizer, Eli Lilly, Amgen and GlaxoSmithKlineDownload the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5291766 About Reportbuyer Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers For more information: Sarah Smith Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com  Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904 Website: www.reportbuyer.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-angina-pectoris-drugs-market-is-expected-to-be-valued-at-usd-106-billion-by-2022-300602118.html

SOURCE ReportBuyer


You May Also Like

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

One in 10 Medicines Fake: WHO

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

Injectable Gel With MicroRNA Regenerates Heart Muscles

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

ProstaGenix Awarded Product of the Year in 2017 Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.