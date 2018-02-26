The global allergy diagnostics market is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 10% during the period 2018-2022

LONDON, Feb. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Allergy Diagnostics Allergy is a hypersensitivity disorder of the immune

system, where the immune system reacts with foreign particles, also known as allergens. Various symptoms of allergy include hives, itchiness, red eyes, runny nose, eczema, and, in severe cases, asthma attack. Allergy diagnostics help in identifying typesof allergies and consequently determining treatment regimen concerning specific allergic condition.Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5343333 Technavio's analysts forecast the global allergy diagnostics market to grow at a CAGR of 10% during the period 2018-2022.The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global allergy diagnostics market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the allergy diagnostics..• Americas• APAC• EMEATechnavio's report, Global Allergy Diagnostics Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.• bioMérieux• Danaher• Hitachi Chemical• Omega Diagnostics Group• Siemens Healthcare• Thermo Fisher Scientific• Expansion of product ranges through M&A• For a full, detailed list, view our report• High cost of allergy diagnostic products and procedures• For a full, detailed list, view our report• Increasing funding for allergy diagnostic devices• For a full, detailed list, view our report• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?• What are the key market trends?• What is driving this market?• What are the challenges to market growth?• Who are the key vendors in this market space?You can request one free hour of our analyst's time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5343333 About Reportbuyer Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers For more information:Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904 Website: www.reportbuyer.com

