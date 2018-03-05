medindia
The dental adhesive market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.02% from 2017 to 2022

Monday, March 5, 2018 Dental News
LONDON, March 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5351722 The

dental adhesive market is projected to grow from USD 1.92 billion in 2017 to USD 2.57 billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 6.02% between 2017 and 2022. The scope of the report includes adhesives and sealants used in dental industry and dentistry applications. The growing demand for superior adhesives & sealants in various applications from end-use markets, such as dental hospitals & clinics, dental academic & research institutes, and laboratories, is expected to fuel the growth of the dental adhesive market. On the other hand, high prices of dental care treatments are expected to restrain the growth of the dental adhesive market during the forecast period Dental hospitals & clinics is projected to be the fastest-growing end-use market of the market during the forecast period. The dental hospitals & clinics segment is expected to be the fastest-growing end-use segment of the dental adhesive market during the forecast period. Owing to the large number of hospitals & dental clinics worldwide, increasing number of private dental clinical practices, and large patient pool treated in hospitals & clinics coupled with the high utilization of dental adhesives products are the key drivers for this end-use segment. The growth in the number of dentists setting up new clinics in emerging markets such as India and China, coupled with the increasing incidence of dental and oral diseases, is expected to drive the dental adhesive market. Rising demand from APAC is a key factor expected to drive the growth of the dental adhesive market. The APAC region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. Growth in this market is driven by a number of factors, such as the rising geriatric population, growing dental tourism in major Asian markets such as China and India, increasing focus of prominent players on emerging countries, increasing healthcare expenditure coupled with the rising disposable incomes, rising oral health awareness, and increasing willingness of people to spend more on dental care to maintain dental aesthetics are some of the key factors driving the dental adhesive market in APAC. In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews were conducted. The break-up of the primary interviews is given below: • By Company Type: Tier 1 – 46%, Tier 2 – 27%, and Others – 27% • By Designation: C-level – 18%, Director-level – 46%, and Others – 36% • By Region: North America – 18%, Europe – 37%, APAC – 27%, RoW – 18% Note: Others include sales managers, marketing managers, and product managers. RoW includes Middle East, Africa, and South America. The tiers of companies are defined based on their total revenues in 2015: Tier 1 = >USD 1 billion, Tier 2 = USD 100 million to USD 1 billion, and Tier 3 = Key companies profiled in this market research report include Dentsply Sirona (US), 3M (US), KURARAY NORITAKE DENTAL (Japan), P&G (US), GSK (UK), and Tokuyama Dental Corp. (Japan), among others. Research Coverage: The report covers the market for dental adhesives and its applications across different industry verticals and regions. It aims at estimating the market size and potential of the dental adhesive market across different applications, denture adhesives, end uses, and regions. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies. Reasons to buy the Report The report will help market leaders/new entrants by providing them the closest approximations of revenues in the dental adhesive market. This report will also help stakeholders better understand the market's competitive landscape and gain insights to position their businesses and formulate market strategies. The report will also help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market, and acquire information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities. The report provides insights on the following pointers: • Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on dental adhesives offered by top market players • Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the dental adhesive market • Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative emerging markets – the report analyzes the markets for dental adhesives across varied regions • Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the dental adhesive market • Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the dental adhesive marketDownload the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5351722 About Reportbuyer Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers For more information: Sarah Smith Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com  Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904 Website: www.reportbuyer.com

