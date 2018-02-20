The University of North Carolina Gillings School of Global Public Health, the Nation's Leading Public School of Public Health, Opens Applications for a New Online Master's Degree

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Feb. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The top-ranked Gillings School of Global Public Health at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, is accepting applications for MPH@UNC, a new online Master of Public Health (MPH) program with a Leadership in Practice concentration. The new program builds upon the UNC Gillings School's rich, nearly 80-year

North Carolina

history of global public health teaching, research, innovation and practice with students and professionals acrossand around the world.

The mission of the UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health is to improve public health, promote individual well-being and eliminate health inequities across North Carolina and around the world. Leaders at the Gillings School strive every day to advance this mission– an approach that will be woven throughout the research, teaching and practice activities in the MPH@UNC program. MPH@UNC is designed for public health professionals and recent college graduates who are passionate about solving urgent public health and global health problems.

"People and communities around the world benefit when we educate and enable highly qualified public health professionals and leaders to reduce health inequities, prevent diseases, enhance health and health care, strengthen communities, and improve lives," said Barbara K. Rimer, DrPH, dean and Alumni Distinguished Professor at the Gillings School. "Through MPH@UNC, we can further these critical efforts by reaching and preparing more students who will put their education to work solving some of the greatest health threats and challenges in the world and improving the health of individuals and whole populations."

The MPH degree, with a Leadership in Practice concentration, which comprises a 42-credit curriculum, is designed to teach current and aspiring public health professionals to apply leadership principles in public health contexts. The concentration will provide students with the knowledge and skills to lead teams, projects, organizations and systems fostering change in local and global communities and in reducing health inequities, preventing diseases, and improving care, conditions, health and lives across North Carolina and around the world.

The online MPH degree will match the quality of UNC's top-ranked on-campus offerings by adhering to the same rigorous admissions and academic standards. Faculty from the UNC Gillings School will teach weekly courses through live online classes, accessed through a highly interactive and mobile digital campus.

The next application deadline is June 19, 2018, and the first cohort of students will begin classes in September 2018. Visit onlinemph.unc.edu for application requirements and more information, or contact an admissions counselor at admissions@onlinemph.unc.edu or ( 855) 534-2409 .

MPH@UNC is delivered in partnership with 2U, Inc. 2U also works with The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill to deliver MBA@UNC with the UNC Kenan-Flagler Business School and MPA@UNC with the UNC School of Government.

About the UNC Gillings School of Global Public HealthThe Gillings School of Global Public Health at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill is the No. 1-ranked public school of public health in the nation and the No. 2-ranked school of public health overall.* The UNC Gillings School is predicated on developing public health leaders and real-world problem-solvers. Our collaborative learning environment challenges students to become effective, innovative researchers, policy makers, educators and public health professionals who anticipate future problems and work to accelerate practical solutions to those problems. Through classroom instruction and work in the field, our students learn to solve urgent public health challenges in North Carolina and around the globe.

*Ranking information is from the most recent U.S. News & World Report list of best public health schools, published in 2015.

About 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ: TWOU)2U partners with great colleges and universities to build what we believe is the world's best digital education. Our platform provides a comprehensive fusion of technology, services and data architecture to transform high-quality and rigorous campus-based universities into the best digital versions of themselves. 2U's No Back Row® approach allows qualified students and working professionals around the world to experience a first-rate university education and successful outcomes. To learn more, visit 2U.com.

Media contacts:David Pesci, UNC Gillings School of Global Public Health dpesci@email.unc.edu ( 919) 962-2600

Shirley Chow, 2U schow@2U.com ( 858) 336-0358

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-university-of-north-carolina-gillings-school-of-global-public-health-the-nations-leading-public-school-of-public-health-opens-applications-for-a-new-online-masters-degree-300601052.html

SOURCE 2U, Inc.; University of North Carolina Gillings School of Global Public Health