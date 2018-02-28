LONDON, Feb. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5342763 The

USD 929.2 million

USD 574.3 million

Asia Pacific

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

France

Becton Dickinson

Switzerland

Thermo Fisher

Belgium

Luxembourg

Sarah Smith

The RSV diagnostics market is expected to reach USD 929.2 million by 2022 from USD 574.3 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 10.1%. Factors driving the growth of this market include rising burden of RSV infections, growing demand for molecular diagnostic tests for the diagnosis of RSV infections, increasing adoption of point-of-care testing for RSV diagnosis and increasing approval of RSV diagnostic kits and assays. On the other hand, the development of RSV vaccine is expected to emerge as a biggest threat which would alter the market growth in the coming years. The products market is further segmented into kits and assays, instruments, and other products. The kits and assays segment is expected to account for the largest share and grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors driving the growth of this segment include the increasing infection of RSV in newborn infants and young children and growing demand for kits and assays for RSV diagnosis. The method market is further segmented into Rapid Antigen Detection Tests, molecular diagnostics, and others methods. The molecular diagnostics segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global RSV diagnostics market in 2017. Market growth can largely be attributed to factors such as the increasing demand for molecular diagnostic testing for RSV diagnosis. Geographically, the RSV diagnostics market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe in 2017. Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the fastest rate, due to increasing infectious disease burden such as RSV infection, increasing demand for RSV disease diagnosis, and increasing healthcare expenditure in APAC countries. The key players in the RSV diagnostics market include bioMérieux (France), Becton Dickinson (US), Abbott (US), Roche (Switzerland), Danaher (US), Thermo Fisher (US), Luminex (US), BioCartis (Belgium), Hologic (US), and Fast Track Diagnostics (Luxembourg). The report analyses the RSV diagnostics market by product, method, end user, and region. Apart from a comprehensive geographic product analysis and market sizing, the report also provides a competitive landscape that covers growth strategies adopted by industry players over the last three years. In addition, the company profiles include the product portfolios, developments, and strategies adopted by prominent market players to maintain and increase their shares in the market. Market research data, current market size, and forecast of the future trends will help key market players and new entrants make the necessary decisions regarding product offerings, geographic focus, change in strategic approach, and levels of output in order to remain successful.

