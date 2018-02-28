medindia
The RSV diagnostics market is expected to reach USD 929.2 million by 2022 from USD 574.3 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 10.1%

Wednesday, February 28, 2018 Research News
The global RSV diagnostics market projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period

LONDON, Feb. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

RSV diagnostics market is expected to reach USD 929.2 million by 2022 from USD 574.3 million in 2017, at a CAGR of 10.1%. Factors driving the growth of this market include rising burden of RSV infections, growing demand for molecular diagnostic tests for the diagnosis of RSV infections, increasing adoption of point-of-care testing for RSV diagnosis and increasing approval of RSV diagnostic kits and assays. On the other hand, the development of RSV vaccine is expected to emerge as a biggest threat which would alter the market growth in the coming years Kits and Assays are estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period The products market is further segmented into kits and assays, instruments, and other products. The kits and assays segment is expected to account for the largest share and grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors driving the growth of this segment include the increasing infection of RSV in newborn infants and young children and growing demand for kits and assays for RSV diagnosi The molecular diagnostics segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period The method market is further segmented into Rapid Antigen Detection Tests, molecular diagnostics, and others methods. The molecular diagnostics segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global RSV diagnostics market in 2017. Market growth can largely be attributed to factors such as the increasing demand for molecular diagnostic testing for RSV diagnosis. Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the study period Geographically, the RSV diagnostics market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe in 2017. Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the fastest rate, due to increasing infectious disease burden such as RSV infection, increasing demand for RSV disease diagnosis, and increasing healthcare expenditure in APAC countries. The primary interviews conducted for this report can be categorized as follows: • By Company Type: Tier 1–43%, Tier 2–35%, Tier 3–22% • By Designation: C level–62%, Director level–21%, Others–17% • By Region: North America–32%, Europe–27%, Asia Pacific–22%, Rest of World –19% The key players in the RSV diagnostics market include bioMérieux (France), Becton Dickinson (US), Abbott (US), Roche (Switzerland), Danaher (US), Thermo Fisher (US), Luminex (US), BioCartis (Belgium), Hologic (US), and Fast Track Diagnostics (Luxembourg). Research Coverage: The report analyses the RSV diagnostics market by product, method, end user, and region. Apart from a comprehensive geographic product analysis and market sizing, the report also provides a competitive landscape that covers growth strategies adopted by industry players over the last three years. In addition, the company profiles include the product portfolios, developments, and strategies adopted by prominent market players to maintain and increase their shares in the market. Market research data, current market size, and forecast of the future trends will help key market players and new entrants make the necessary decisions regarding product offerings, geographic focus, change in strategic approach, and levels of output in order to remain successful. Key Benefits of Buying the Report: This report will enable both established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which in turn will help firms garner greater market shares. Firms purchasing the report can use one or a combination of the below mentioned five strategies for strengthening their market shares. The report provides insights on the following pointers: • Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the RSV diagnostics market. • Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the RSV diagnostics market. • Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments, and product portfolios of the leading players in the RSV diagnostics market. • Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various tissue diagnostics products and services across geographies. • Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the RSV diagnostics market.Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5342763 About Reportbuyer Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers For more information: Sarah Smith Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com  Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904 Website: www.reportbuyer.com

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-rsv-diagnostics-market-is-expected-to-reach-usd-9292-million-by-2022-from-usd-5743-million-in-2017-at-a-cagr-of-101-300605177.html

SOURCE ReportBuyer



