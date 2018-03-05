The Natural Dentist® Introduces Activated Charcoal Whitening Toothpaste

MADISON, N.J., March 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Natural Dentist®, a leading line of natural oral care products, today

announced the introduction of its latest innovation,. Made with purified, activated charcoal from coconut husks as well as therapeutic herbs and botanicals, this product boasts a pleasing Cocomint ™ flavor and powerful breath-freshening and tooth-whitening properties.

The toothpaste – which is black as a result of the activated charcoal content – works by clinging to the film on your teeth's surface, so your toothbrush can safely remove stains and plaque. It binds to the bacteria in the mouth so they can be gathered up and rinsed away in the sink.

The Natural Dentist Charcoal Whitening Toothpaste uses only activated charcoal that comes from coconut husks that have been burned, purified, activated, and ground into a fine powder. The toothpaste base uses selectively sourced, gentle, natural ingredients, including botanicals chosen specifically for their proven therapeutic benefits, including Echinacea, goldenseal, calendula, and soothing, healing aloe vera. And it doesn't contain harsh ingredients that can irritate the mouth, such as artificial sweeteners, flavors, or dyes, and most particularly, no SLS.

"As a brand, we are constantly evolving to meet the needs of our customers and staying true to our mission of providing effective, natural oral care products," says Kelly Kaplan, president of Revive Personal Products Company, LLC, and distributer of The Natural Dentist®. "Activated charcoal has an impressive history of medical use dating back over three thousand years, and we are excited to be the first major brand to bring this product to retail."

The Natural Dentist Charcoal Whitening Fluoride-Free Toothpaste is available for purchase at online retailers including Amazon and at your local Hannaford supermarket. To learn more, please visit http://www.bleedinggums.com/charcoal-whitening-toothpaste/.

About The Natural Dentist

The Natural Dentist® was launched in 1995. The launch was led with The Natural Dentist Healthy Gums™ Mouth Rinse, developed by a dentist seeking to offer his patients effective and natural protection against gingivitis, an early indicator of gum disease. Originally owned by Woodstock Natural Products, Revive Personal Products Company, LLC acquired the company in 2010. The Natural Dentist® expanded its oral care line to provide a variety of natural mouth rinses, plaque removers, and toothpastes. Learn more by visiting http://www.bleedinggums.com.

