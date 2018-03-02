The NALA Helps Kids through Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation's Project Easter

VENTURA, Calif., March 1, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The NALA, a boutique marketing agency headquartered in

Donations may include individually wrapped candy, individual chocolate bunnies, new stuffed animals, small toys and games, craft supplies, coloring books and crayons, books/board books, gift cards and anything else fun for kids. Donations can be dropped off at the NALA's headquarters, 1891 Goodyear Ave., Suite 620, Ventura, CA, until Wednesday, March 14, 2018.

"We will put together the baskets with all of the goodies donated and TBCF will then deliver them to hospitals. The baskets are given to children with cancer, as well as their siblings," said Tiffani Tendell, the NALA's Press Manager and Charity Director.

Santa Barbara area residents can also donate directly at the office of the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation, 3892 State Street, Suite 220, Santa Barbara, CA 93105.

TBCF helps defray costs that are often overlooked. These include monthly bills (rent/mortgage, utilities, etc.), automobile and related transportation costs, and other similar expenses, as a parent usually has to take time off work or quit their job to spend quality time caring for their child in the hospital during their treatment. To donate directly to TBCF, please visit https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/WebLink.aspx?name=E105892&id=2.

About Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation provides emotional, educational and financial assistance to families living in the Tri-County Region that have a child with cancer. The vision of Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation is to be the lead agency to instill resilience in families experiencing pediatric cancer. It provides programs that allow parents to be supported and to know they are not alone. For more information, please call (805) 962-7466, or visit http://www.teddybearcancerfoundation.org.

About the NALA™ The NALA offers small and medium-sized businesses effective ways to reach customers through new media. As a single-agency source, the NALA helps businesses flourish in their local community. The NALA's mission is to promote a business' relevant and newsworthy events and achievements, both online and through traditional media. For more informatoin, please visit http://www.thenala.com or https://getpresscoverage.thenala.com/how-press-works/. For media inquiries, please call 805.650.6121, ext. 361.

SOURCE The NALA