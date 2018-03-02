medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Health Press Releases A-Z

The NALA Helps Kids through Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation's Project Easter

Friday, March 2, 2018 Cancer News
Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

The NALA spearheads Easter donation drive for the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation to assist families with children fighting cancer.

VENTURA, Calif., March 1, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The NALA, a boutique marketing agency headquartered in

Ventura, Calif., is asking the community to participate in the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation's Project Easter, which entails collecting Easter baskets for children with cancer and their siblings. The Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation (TBCF), the NALA's charity partner, is a nonprofit 501(C)(3) organization providing financial and emotional support to families of children with cancer living in Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties.

Donations may include individually wrapped candy, individual chocolate bunnies, new stuffed animals, small toys and games, craft supplies, coloring books and crayons, books/board books, gift cards and anything else fun for kids. Donations can be dropped off at the NALA's headquarters, 1891 Goodyear Ave., Suite 620, Ventura, CA, until Wednesday, March 14, 2018.

"We will put together the baskets with all of the goodies donated and TBCF will then deliver them to hospitals. The baskets are given to children with cancer, as well as their siblings," said Tiffani Tendell, the NALA's Press Manager and Charity Director.

Santa Barbara area residents can also donate directly at the office of the Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation, 3892 State Street, Suite 220, Santa Barbara, CA 93105.

TBCF helps defray costs that are often overlooked. These include monthly bills (rent/mortgage, utilities, etc.), automobile and related transportation costs, and other similar expenses, as a parent usually has to take time off work or quit their job to spend quality time caring for their child in the hospital during their treatment. To donate directly to TBCF, please visit https://interland3.donorperfect.net/weblink/WebLink.aspx?name=E105892&id=2.

About Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation provides emotional, educational and financial assistance to families living in the Tri-County Region that have a child with cancer. The vision of Teddy Bear Cancer Foundation is to be the lead agency to instill resilience in families experiencing pediatric cancer. It provides programs that allow parents to be supported and to know they are not alone. For more information, please call (805) 962-7466, or visit http://www.teddybearcancerfoundation.org.

About the NALA™ The NALA offers small and medium-sized businesses effective ways to reach customers through new media. As a single-agency source, the NALA helps businesses flourish in their local community. The NALA's mission is to promote a business' relevant and newsworthy events and achievements, both online and through traditional media. For more informatoin, please visit http://www.thenala.com or https://getpresscoverage.thenala.com/how-press-works/. For media inquiries, please call 805.650.6121, ext. 361.

 

SOURCE The NALA



You May Also Like

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Low Back Pain Treatment With Mild Electric Current

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

Hip Steroid Injections Can Increase Osteonecrosis

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

New Opioid Painkillers With Reduced Overdose Risk

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Diabetes Combined With Obesity Linked to Cancer

Post your Comments

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
* Your comment can be maximum of 2500 characters
I agree to the terms and conditions

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Latest Press Releases

ProstaGenix Awarded Product of the Year in 2017 Financial Education Benefits Center Members Might Find Help With Healthy Eating via Alternative Medicine Benefit Dr. Rod J. Rohrich Hosts the 2018 Dallas Cosmetic Meeting Study Examines how Pharmaceutical Industry is Navigating New Scientific Publications Landscape Global Hematology Partnering Deals and Agreements 2012-2018: Access to Deals by the World's Leading Healthcare Companies

Press Release Category

Press Release Archive

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

Top 10 Odd Symptoms and Signs of Too Much Stress

You can find out if you are too much stressed if you have many or all of these signs and symptoms. ...

 13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

13 Daily Habits that Damage the Brain

The brain is probably the most important organ in our body and it deserves special care and ...

 Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Multitasking: Good or Bad for Your Brain?

Is multitasking good when your brain frantically switches between tasks or does it slow down the ...

 View All

RapidSSL

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use © All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2018

This website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verify.

This site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information:
verify here.