The Memorial Sloan Kettering - Hackensack Meridian Health Partnership to Host Cancer Science Today: A Community Education Talk Series

HACKENSACK, N.J., March 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --The Memorial Sloan Kettering (MSK) – Hackensack Meridian Health

(HMH) Partnership announced today the upcoming launch ofA Community Education Talk Series. The first event of the complimentary talk series, to be held at John Theurer Cancer Center at Hackensack University Medical Center, is "Knowing Your Family's Cancer Risk." The evening's talk will jointly feature Dr., Director of Surgery at MSK Monmouth and MSK Basking Ridge, and Dr., Breast & Gynecologic Medical Oncologist at John Theurer Cancer Center in. The conversation, which will include an audience Q&A at the end, will be moderated by, host of, NJTV.

During the event, Drs. Jewell and Graham will discuss topics including known inherited gene mutations and their cancer risk, genetic testing and counseling, available treatment options, and resources available through the MSK – HMH Partnership for patients and their families.

Formed in 2016, the MSK-HMH Partnership combines the expertise of two world-class organizations to work toward more cures for cancer and increasing patient access to the highest-quality cancer care available. Ultimately, the Partnership will develop new standards of cancer care and open joint treatment facilities.

"Combining industry leading expertise and deep local roots allows Memorial Sloan Kettering and Hackensack Meridian Health to share an unrivaled ability to accelerate research and discovery, advance the continuum of cancer care and create new hope for patients," says Dr. Deena Mary Atieh Graham, a Breast & Gynecologic Medical Oncologist at the John Theurer Cancer Center, a part of the MSK-HMH Partnership. "Genetic impact on cancer risk is something that touches everyone in the community. We look forward to a robust discussion that will ultimately help people understand their potential risks and the resources available."

"The Memorial Sloan Kettering - Hackensack Meridian Health Partnership exists to bring together unparalleled cancer care expertise and scale to further advance patient care and outcomes," says Dr. Elizabeth Jewell, Director of Surgery at MSK's patient care facilities in Monmouth and Basking Ridge, NJ – both part of the MSK-HMH Partnership. "With that in mind, I am looking forward to this conversation with Dr. Graham, Joanna Gagis, and the New Jersey community during our first Cancer Science Today event on March 15. This talk will serve as a venue to share and discuss the newest information on screening, prevention, and treatment for those with an inherited cancer risk."

The first event on Thursday, March 15, will be held at the John Theurer Cancer Center at Hackensack University Medical Center located at 92 2nd St. in Hackensack, NJ, begins at 6:30pm and ends at 8:30pm. For more information about the MSK-HMH Partnership or to register for the event, please visit www.MSK-HMHPartnership.org.

