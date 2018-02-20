The Medical and Legal Cannabis Market Projected to Have Positive Future Estimates

NEW YORK, February 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

According to a report

$6.6 billion

$24.1 billion

$4.7 billion

$13.3 billion

$1.9 billion

$10.9 billion

January 1st

California

California

$2.8 billion

$6.6 billion

by New Frontier Data, the legal cannabis market was worthin 2016 and is forecast to grow toby 2025, registering a compound annual growth rate of 16 percent. By segment,the medical cannabis market was worthin 2016 and is expected to grow toby 2025. Recreational cannabis sales throughout the same period are expected to grow at a 21 percent CAGR, fromto. On, recreational cannabis products have become legal in, the world's sixth-largest economy. New Frontier data projected legal cannabis sales into reachin 2017 andby 2025. WeedMD Inc (OTC: WDDMF), Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE), Kush Bottles, Inc. (OTC: KSHB), General Cannabis Corp. (OTC: CANN) Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CARA)

A report by CNBC quotes MedMen CEO and co-founder Adam Bierman, who explains the current state of the industry: "There is so much excitement now around legalization nationally coming in Canada. There is so much excitement about the fact that California, Nevada, Maine and Massachusetts all legalized recreational marijuana… The Canadian public markets offer access to a lot of capital, with a lot of certainty and a lot of speed, and there is this appetite among global investors to invest in a U.S. play… Specifically, global investors want to invest in a U.S. play that has California exposure. Now is the time where it makes the most sense."

WeedMD Inc (OTC: WDDMF) is also listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol 'WMD'. Announced recently that, "It has joined the world-renown Cannabis Database Project led by the Technion-Israel Institute of Technology." Together, they will be collaborating in the research of cannabinoid and terpenoid profiles of 25 of WeedMD's cannabis strains. This data will be added to an international database that correlates pharmacological effects used to determine the most effective cannabis treatments - strains, dose, and route of administration - for clinical purposes. This is just the first of multiple research and development initiatives WeedMD is embarking on, and plans to announce, as the Company further develops its medical cannabis offering for both the domestic and global medical cannabis markets.

"We are proud to be at the forefront of investing in cannabis research, awareness and education. There are hundreds of cannabis strains available to medical patients, but each of these strains has a unique chemical profile, as well potentially unique medical properties. It's inspiring to see that progressive thinkers are collating their data for leading-edge cannabis analysis," said Dr. Luc Duchesne, Chief Scientific Officer at WeedMD. "A significant barrier to the standardization of medical cannabis is identifying strains that are effective in the treatment of specific medical conditions and Technion is making ground-breaking discoveries to this effect. While we pride ourselves as a science-focused organization, we are privileged to augment our research and development capabilities with the leader in medical cannabis research."

"WeedMD is in a unique position to contribute data for our research studies and we're proud to welcome them to our Cannabis Research Project. For starters, we've identified 25 of WeedMD's strains that will undergo analysis for exact chemical compound composition pertaining to treatment of certain medical conditions," said Dr. David Meiri, Head of the Laboratory of Cancer Biology and Cannabinoid Research at Technion-Israel Institute of Technology. "We recently hosted members of the WeedMD team in Israel for important discussions on knowledge transfer and we're looking forward to this collaboration that could benefit Canadian, Israeli and worldwide medical cannabis patients for years to come."

Cannabis Database Project & WeedMD's Involvement - The Cannabis Database Project aims to construct an integrated database with both clinical data on cannabis patients as well data on cannabis usage history for patients in Israel and abroad. Acquired data from growers, Health Maintenance Organizations (HMOs), and other sources will be used for statistical and computational analyses, aimed to identify patient-class specific treatments and organize them into an accessible website for patients and physicians. WeedMD will contribute samples of 25 strains to state-of-the-art mass-spectrometry to consolidate into comprehensive profiles of the cannabinoid composition for a variety of cannabis strains that are used for clinical purposes in Israel. Technion has already profiled more than 150 strains, including all strains currently available under Israel's regulated medical cannabis market. The patient-specific and cannabis strain databases are combined, analyzed, and used to derive optimized treatment options thereby maximizing disease specific therapeutic efficacy while minimizing side-effects. For each patient class, the project analyzes the risks of side effects associated with different cannabis treatments against the patients' genetic backgrounds.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ZYNE) is dedicated to improving the lives of people with severe health conditions where there is a high unmet medical need by developing and commercializing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid medicines designed to meet the rigorous efficacy and safety standards established by global regulatory agencies. On December 3, 2017, the company reported new clinical data presented at the 2017 Annual Meeting of the American Epilepsy Society (AES) in Washington, DC. The key findings include that clinically meaningful responses to ZYN002, as measured by reductions in focal seizures from the baseline period of STAR 1, are correlated with continued treatment with ZYN002. Zynerba's ZYN002 CBD gel is the first and only pharmaceutically-produced CBD formulated as a patent-protected permeation-enhanced gel and is being studied in children with Fragile X Syndrome, adult epilepsy patients with focal seizures and osteoarthritis.

Kush Bottles, Inc. (OTCQB: KSHB) is a dynamic sales platform that provides unique products and services for both businesses and consumers in the cannabis industry. Recently, the company announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with a leading cannabis ancillary fund, Merida Capital Partners, and has received a $6 million equity investment from Merida to accelerate its near and long-term growth strategy. Kush Bottles plans to use the proceeds to expand its product portfolio, build new distribution channels and penetrate new legalized markets. The strategic partnership will focus on building Kush Bottles' East Coast distribution platform, and expanding the Company's footprint in medical and adult-use markets on the East Coast, where Merida has a strong presence. This will also create the opportunity for Kush Bottles, with Merida's assistance, to develop and execute its acquisition pipeline.

General Cannabis Corp. (OTCQB: CANN) is the comprehensive national resource for the highest-quality service providers available to the regulated cannabis industry. On February 2, 2018, the company announced that its client Green Leaf Medical LLC, a leading grower and supplier of medical cannabis in Maryland, has successfully harvested its first crop and has passed all state-required laboratory tests. Now producing an estimated 500-600 pounds of high-quality medical marijuana on a monthly basis, Green Leaf is one of the leading fully approved suppliers in Maryland. Green Leaf also announced that it has begun the next phase of its expansion, increasing the size of its facility to approximately 50,000 square feet, a 67 percent increase from current capacity. The expanded grow house should be completed before the end of the year, raising production totals to nearly 1,000 pounds per month.

Cara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CARA) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus and pain by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Cara is developing lead molecules that selectively modulate peripheral CB receptors without targeting CNS cannabinoid receptors. Peripheral CB receptor modulators will be initially developed as a novel therapeutic approach for neuropathic pain, a condition currently without consistently effective therapies. Cara's most advanced CB compound, CR701, is in preclinical development. Dr. Joseph Stauffer CMO Cara Therapeutics, said: "Cannabinoid Receptor Agonists like CR701 have the potential to provide improved pain relief for patients suffering from neuropathic pain."

Subscribe Now! Watch us report LIVE https://www.youtube.com/FinancialBuzzMedia

Follow us on Twitter for real time Financial News Updates: https://twitter.com/financialbuzz

Follow and talk to us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/financialbuzz

Facebook Like Us to receive live feeds: https://www.facebook.com/Financialbuzz/

About FinancialBuzz.com

FinancialBuzz.com, a leading financial news informational web portal designed to provide the latest trends in Market News, Investing News, Personal Finance, Politics, Entertainment, in-depth broadcasts on Stock News, Market Analysis and Company Interviews. A pioneer in the financially driven digital space, video production and integration of social media, FinancialBuzz.com creates 100% unique original content. FinancialBuzz.com also provides financial news PR dissemination, branding, marketing and advertising for third parties for corporate news and original content through our unique media platform that includes Newswire Delivery, Digital Advertising, Social Media Relations, Video Production, Broadcasting, and Financial Publications.

Please Note: FinancialBuzz.com is not a financial advisory or advisor, investment advisor or broker-dealer and do not undertake any activities that would require such registration. The information provided on http://www.FinancialBuzz.com (the 'Site') is either original financial news or paid advertisements provided [exclusively] by our affiliates (sponsored content), FinancialBuzz.com, a financial news media and marketing firm enters into media buys or service agreements with the companies which are the subject to the articles posted on the Site or other editorials for advertising such companies. We are not an independent news media provider and therefore do not represent or warrant that the information posted on the Site is accurate, unbiased or complete. FinancialBuzz.com receives fees for producing and presenting high quality and sophisticated content on FinancialBuzz.com along with other financial news PR media services. FinancialBuzz.com does not offer any personal opinions, recommendations or bias commentary as we purely incorporate public market information along with financial and corporate news. FinancialBuzz.com only aggregates or regurgitates financial or corporate news through our unique financial newswire and media platform. For WeedMD inc financial news dissemination and PR services, FinancialBuzz.com has been compensated five thousand dollars by the company. Our fees may be either a flat cash sum or negotiated number of securities of the companies featured on this editorial or site, or a combination thereof. The securities are commonly paid in segments, of which a portion is received upon engagement and the balance is paid on or near the conclusion of the engagement. FinancialBuzz.com will always disclose any compensation in securities or cash payments for financial news PR advertising. FinancialBuzz.com does not undertake to update any of the information on the editorial or Site or continue to post information about any companies the information contained herein is not intended to be used as the basis for investment decisions and should not be considered as investment advice or a recommendation. The information contained herein is not an offer or solicitation to buy, hold or sell any security. FinancialBuzz.com, members and affiliates are not responsible for any gains or losses that result from the opinions expressed on this editorial or Site, company profiles, quotations or in other materials or presentations that it publishes electronically or in print. Investors accept full responsibility for any and all of their investment decisions based on their own independent research and evaluation of their own investment goals, risk tolerance, and financial condition. FinancialBuzz.com. By accessing this editorial and website and any pages thereof, you agree to be bound by the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, as may be amended from time to time. None of the content issued by FinancialBuzz.com constitutes a recommendation for any investor to purchase, hold or sell any particular security, pursue a particular investment strategy or that any security is suitable for any investor. This publication is provided by FinancialBuzz.com. Each investor is solely responsible for determining whether a particular security or investment strategy is suitable based on their objectives, other securities holdings, financial situation needs, and tax status. You agree to consult with your investment advisor, tax and legal consultant before making any investment decisions. We make no representations as to the completeness, accuracy or timeless of the material provided. All materials are subject to change without notice. Information is obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but its accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. For our full disclaimer, disclosure and Terms of Use, please visit: http://www.financialbuzz.com .

Media Contact: info@financialbuzz.com +1-877-601-1879

Url: http://www.FinancialBuzz.com

SOURCE FinancialBuzz.com