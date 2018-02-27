medindia
The LASIK Vision Institute Opens Center in Duluth, Georgia

Tuesday, February 27, 2018 General News
The LASIK Vision Institute (LVI) announced today that it is opening its newest LVI facility in Duluth, Georgia. The facility will offer LASIK and other procedures at affordable prices to the people of Duluth and its surrounding areas.

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Feb. 27, 2018 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The LASIK Vision Institute (LVI), a leading provider of

affordable laser eye surgery, announced today that it is opening a center in Duluth, Georgia. This new facility will be the second LVI center in Georgia, following its Atlanta location.

As with every LVI center, the Duluth center will feature topography-guided LASIK technology, the latest in FDA-approved technology for this procedure. But despite the advanced equipment, getting LASIK done at the Duluth LVI center will be offered at affordable price points, giving access to better eyesight to as many Georgians as possible.

The Duluth center will employ an independent specialized laser eye surgeon and an impressive and attentive staff to cater to patients. Offering procedures to correct nearsightedness, farsightedness and astigmatism, the center will provide an array of services to suit a person's individual eye needs.

Located at 3235 Satellite Blvd, Building 400, Suite 170, Duluth, GA 30096, the Duluth facility will additionally serve people in the surrounding communities of Johns Creek, Suwanee, Arbor Trace and Norcross.

"As we expand our offerings nationwide, we wanted to give more access to affordable eye care to the people of Georgia," said LVI CEO Ben Cook. "Our services help improve quality of life, and this is something that the people of Duluth deserve to have."

LVI is committed to convenience. With a nationwide network of more than 80 facilities, the company is quickly expanding. Across all facilities, LVI's independent surgeons have collectively performed more than 1.1 million procedures.

Those interested in learning more about LVI or LASIK eye surgery should schedule a no-cost, no-strings-attached evaluation.

About The LASIK Vision Institute

A top national provider of laser eye surgery, The LASIK Vision Institute (LVI) operates a growing nationwide network. The company utilizes FDA-approved, advanced LASIK technology. LVI's esteemed independent LASIK surgeons have performed more than one million procedures. For more information, visit The LASIK Vision Institute.

 

SOURCE The LASIK Vision Institute



Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment.
