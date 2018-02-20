The ImplantCenter Marks a New Era in the Hungarian Private Dental Service

BUDAPEST, Hungary, February 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The ImplantCenter has recently opened the brand-new operating

room suited for more complex treatments. This comes alongside numerous additions such as the launch of the four cosy apartments to rest after treatments at the clinic and an implant education facility to expand their services further. These expansionsare part of constant improvements that have been occurring for the last 15 years, alongside high quality service.

The area of the clinic has increased by ten-fold to approximately 1800 m2 during the years. Moreover, the oral surgery division was opened in 2015, so eight dental treatment rooms and four oral surgery rooms are now in place today. All of the surgery rooms can serve ambulatory oral surgery treatments. The ImplantCenter is unique in Hungarian private dentistry because they can implement more complex treatments in the framework of one-day oral surgery procedure. This is due to the big and fully equipped operating room opened in November 2017. As part of the service, the ImplantCenter offers one and two-bed private rooms with medical supervision to their patients after each surgery.

"In order to offer a solution to every patient's dental problem, it was very important to provide comprehensive services with diagnostics (X-Ray and CT), general and popular treatments (aesthetic dentistry), oral surgery, full smile rehabilitation with implantation, including ENT and dental laboratory," said Dr Attila Kámán, Founder and Head of the clinic.

Due to the outstanding innovations, expansions and developments, ImplantCenter has become an incomparable private dental and oral surgery clinic in Hungary offering quality services which could compete at an international level. The brand-new operating room suited for more complex treatments, the four cosy apartments to rest after treatments at the clinic, and the launch of its implant education facility from 2018 increases the level of their services. ImplantCenter clinic welcomes patients regardless of their age, language and now also of the complexity of their dental treatment. With 20 years' experience, the knowledge of the latest techniques and its fully equipped facilities, ImplantCenter believes there is no impossible case.

"With 27,000 successfully placed dental implants behind us, as the specialists of dental implantation, we have the opportunity to solve even more complex and 'hopeless' cases of our patients coming from all over the world every year," declared Dr Attila Kámán. "On the other hand, we have created an education center ready to welcome specialists willing to share their knowledge with the interested professionals. Our aim is again to facilitate the recovery of patients."

About the ImplantCenter

The ImplantCenter Dentistry and Oral Surgery clinic opened its doors in Budapest in 2004. The family business hallmarked by Dr Attila Kámán (Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeon, Master of Implantology) and his wife, Dr Edith Kámánné Bankós, was designed long term as a major project. The guiding principle has been the use of world-class technologies and techniques, good quality materials and the employment of a highly qualified, widely and internationally experienced team.

IMPLANTCENTER Dentistry and Oral Surgery 67 Margit krt., Budapest 1024, Hungary +36-1-422-0808 http://www.budapest.implantcenter.com info@implantcenter.hu

