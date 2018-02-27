medindia
The Howard and Georgeanna Jones Foundation for Reproductive Medicine announces the formation of a Young Professional Board

Tuesday, February 27, 2018 Drug News
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va., Feb. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of its mission to advance knowledge of human reproductive medicine

through support of research and education, The Howard and Georgeanna Jones Foundation for Reproductive Medicine ("The Jones Foundation") is pleased to announce the formation of a Young Professional Board, a committee of young professionals serving under
the governing Board of Directors of The Howard and Georgeanna Jones Foundation for Reproductive Medicine.

The Jones Foundation Young Professional Board will serve as a platform to engage and educate a younger demographic of the Foundation in such ways as volunteering, leadership opportunities and special events. Their mission will be to further heighten awareness and the mission of The Jones Foundation while helping to create a network and social environment for young professionals.

The Jones Foundation Young Professional Board will be chaired by Elizabeth Carr, America's first in vitro fertilization baby born on December 31, 1981 as the result of pioneering efforts of Drs. Howard W. Jones, Jr. and Georgeanna Seegar Jones. Members of the Board are: Ben Baucom, Grace Blackwell, Elizabeth Carr, Peyton Congiu, Kelly Davies, Paige Davies, Lisa Jacobson, David Kheel, Samantha Koslow, Randolph Manderstam, Rupert Manderstam, Ashley Signorino, Heather Smith, and Alissa Yost.

Robert W. Jones, Chairman of the Board of The Jones Foundation and a member of the Board of Directors for 22 years, enthusiastically offered these comments, "The Howard and Georgeanna Jones Foundation for Reproductive Medicine is a leader in the development of reproductive medical techniques that have profoundly served humankind. We are proud to welcome a new generation of young professionals to our organization and eagerly await their enthusiastic participation in all of our efforts to improve infertility treatment in the United States." 

About The Howard and Georgeanna Jones Foundation for Reproductive Medicine

The Howard and Georgeanna Jones Foundation for Reproductive Medicine is a 501(c)(3) organization that solicits funds from the general public to support scientific and medical research and education in the field of reproductive medicine. In addition to providing research grants to deserving scientific investigators, The Foundation Board of Directors is prepared to serve in an advisory capacity to the agencies it supports. The Foundation may also sponsor seminars or other educational activities designed to evaluate public policy issues related to reproductive medicine in order to educate the general public and attempt to improve the human condition.

For more information, please visit The Jones Foundation website at www.jonesfound.org.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-howard-and-georgeanna-jones-foundation-for-reproductive-medicine-announces-the-formation-of-a-young-professional-board-300604264.html

SOURCE The Howard and Georgeanna Jones Foundation for Reproductive Medicine



