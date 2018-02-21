medindia
The Global Minimally Invasive Thoracic Surgery Market is Expected to Reach USD 5.3 Billion by 2025

Wednesday, February 21, 2018 Research News
LONDON, Feb. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Minimally Invasive Thoracic Surgery Market Analysis By Type (Lobectomy, Wedge Resection,

Pneumonectomy, Others), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, MEA), And Segment Forecasts, 2014
- 2025

Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5291756

The global minimally invasive thoracic surgery market is expected to reach USD 5.3 billion by 2025, based on a new report by Grand View Research, Inc.

Minimally Invasive Surgery (MIS) is gaining popularity owing to the reduced risk and trauma associated with these procedures as small incisions decrease post-operative pain that facilitates a speedy recovery. Increasing research and development in this field is another high impact rendering driver of the market.

Introduction of novel technologies and devices by the market players have been observed in the recent years. In 2016, Cardiac received the FDA clearance for its MicroCutter XCHANGE 30 surgical stapling device for resection and transection in minimally invasive and open pediatric, urologic and thoracic surgical procedures.

In the U.S., lung cancer is a second leading cancer form. According to the American Cancer Society, about 222,500 new lung cancer cases are estimated in 2017. A high number of smokers in the U.S. is a leading cause of cancer prevalence in the region.

Smoking is also one of the major risk factors for lung cancer in developing countries. Nearly 80% of the smokers live in middle and low-income countries. This makes developing countries a potential market for thoracic surgeries.

Further Key Findings from the Study Suggest:

  • Lobectomy dominated the market in 2016. Lobectomy procedure involves removal of an entire lobe of the lung in cases of stage one non–small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). It is preferred over the limited resections as a large portion is removed, thereby decreasing the risk of recurrence in the local area.
  • There is a trend of increasing adoption of minimally invasive technique in other types of thoracic surgery such as sleeve lobectomy, segmentectomy, and thoracic sympathectomy. The factors owing to the growth is the technological advancements, better imaging technologies and the introduction of minimally invasive surgical devices.
  • Geographically, North America held the largest market share in 2016 and is expected to maintain its position during the forecast period. This region dominated the market on account of the high prevalence of the target disorder, high smoking traits in the population and the huge funding involved in the research involving solutions to lung cancer.
  • Moreover, availability of the technologically advanced surgical methods with better surgeon expertise is expected to increase the market growth.
  • Asia-Pacific region shows the fastest growth in the coming years due to rapid adoption of technology and growing awareness about the target disorders
  • Some key industry contributors are Medtronic plc, Cardio medical GmbH, Intuitive Surgical, Richard Wolf GmbH, Grena Ltd., Dextera Surgical Inc., Teleflex Incorporated, Medela Healthcare, LivaNova plc, Sklar Surgical Instruments.

Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5291756

About Reportbuyer Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers

For more information: Sarah Smith Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904 Website: www.reportbuyer.com

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-global-minimally-invasive-thoracic-surgery-market-is-expected-to-reach-usd-53-billion-by-2025-300602027.html

SOURCE ReportBuyer



