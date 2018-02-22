The 3D cell culture global market is expected to grow at double digit CAGR to reach $1,485.1 million by 2024

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03548180 According

$1,485.1 million

North America

Europe

North America

Europe

China

Japan

North America

Europe

Germany

France

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

Brazil

Latin America

Middle-East

to IQ4I analysis, the 3D cell culture global market is expected to grow at double digit CAGR to reachby 2024. Substantial R&D investments, use of 3D cell culture models in drug discovery and research as alternative to animal testing, emergence of microfluidic technology and bioprinting and increasing focus on regenerative medicine are some of the driving factors for this industry. However, lack of experienced and skilled professionals, budget restrictions for small and medium sized laboratories, lack of consistency in 3D cell culture products, stringent process controls for handling capabilities and ethical concerns over the use of animal sources are hindering the market to grow.3D cell culture global market is classified based on technology, products, application, end-users, and geography. Based on technology the 3D cell culture market can be divided into two segments i.e., Scaffold based approaches and Scaffold free approaches. The scaffold based approaches are further classified into scaffolds, hydrogels and others. The scaffold free approaches are classified as the hang drop method, forced floating, agitation based methods, and microfludics. Based on products the segment is further classified as cells and tissues, media, sera and reagents, microplates and others, assay kits, scaffolds, and others (bioreactors and incubators). The application segment can be classified as basic research, toxicity and drug screening, tissue engineering, stem cell research, drug discovery, gene therapy and cancer research. The end-users segment can be classified as academic institutes, biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries and others.Based on geography 3D cell culture global market is classified as, APAC and Rest of the world.accounts for the highest market share of 46.2% followed by. However, Asian countries especiallyandare the fastest growing regions with its growing demand for 3D cell culture products.Major players in 3D cell culture global market include.o U.S.o Others•o U.K.oo Others•o Koreao Others• Rest of the World (RoW)oo Rest ofand OthersRead the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03548180 About Reportlinker ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place. __________________________ Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-3d-cell-culture-global-market-is-expected-to-grow-at-double-digit-cagr-to-reach-14851-million-by-2024-300602779.html

SOURCE Reportlinker