The 3D cell culture global market is expected to grow at double digit CAGR to reach $1,485.1 million by 2024

Thursday, February 22, 2018
3D cell culture is the method of creating an artificial environment that allows the cells to grow and interact within 3D structures.

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03548180 According

to IQ4I analysis, the 3D cell culture global market is expected to grow at double digit CAGR to reach $1,485.1 million by 2024. Substantial R&D investments, use of 3D cell culture models in drug discovery and research as alternative to animal testing, emergence of microfluidic technology and bioprinting and increasing focus on regenerative medicine are some of the driving factors for this industry. However, lack of experienced and skilled professionals, budget restrictions for small and medium sized laboratories, lack of consistency in 3D cell culture products, stringent process controls for handling capabilities and ethical concerns over the use of animal sources are hindering the market to grow.3D cell culture global market is classified based on technology, products, application, end-users, and geography. Based on technology the 3D cell culture market can be divided into two segments i.e., Scaffold based approaches and Scaffold free approaches. The scaffold based approaches are further classified into scaffolds, hydrogels and others. The scaffold free approaches are classified as the hang drop method, forced floating, agitation based methods, and microfludics. Based on products the segment is further classified as cells and tissues, media, sera and reagents, microplates and others, assay kits, scaffolds, and others (bioreactors and incubators). The application segment can be classified as basic research, toxicity and drug screening, tissue engineering, stem cell research, drug discovery, gene therapy and cancer research. The end-users segment can be classified as academic institutes, biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries and others.Based on geography 3D cell culture global market is classified as North America, Europe, APAC and Rest of the world. North America accounts for the highest market share of 46.2% followed by Europe. However, Asian countries especially China and Japan are the fastest growing regions with its growing demand for 3D cell culture products.Major players in 3D cell culture global market include.The report provides an in-depth market analysis of the above-mentioned segments across the following regions:North Americao U.S.o Others• Europeo Germanyo U.K.o Franceo Others• Asia-Pacifico Chinao Japano Koreao Others• Rest of the World (RoW)o Brazilo Rest of Latin Americao Middle-East and OthersRead the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03548180 About Reportlinker ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place. __________________________ Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com  US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-3d-cell-culture-global-market-is-expected-to-grow-at-double-digit-cagr-to-reach-14851-million-by-2024-300602779.html

SOURCE Reportlinker



